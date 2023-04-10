A second complete game this season and his first collegiate shutout added up to Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for Indiana State's Matt Jachec.
Jachec blanked visiting Illinois State 2-0 on Friday at Bob Warn Field. It was his third time in his last four starts that the Sycamore ace has gone at least eight innings and the second POY recognition of his career.
ISU plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Purdue.
Softball
- Pomeroys sweep -- At Columbus, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods extended its winning streak to five by sweeping a doubleheader over IUPUC on Monday.
SMWC won 7-4 and 6-3 as Gracie Ables and Terre Haute South graduate Jasmine Kinzer picked up wins while Summer Rocha got two saves.
Jaleigh Crawford and Hailey Boardman had inside-the-park homers for the Pomeroys, who host River States Conference leader IU Southeast on Friday.
Prep baseball
- Terre Haute North 4, Edgewood 2 -- At Ellettsville, Bryson Carpenter homered and winning pitcher Kendall Gregg had an RBI double for the winning Patriots.
North hosts Bloomington South at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Patriots' Conference Indiana opener.
- Linton 10, Owen Valley 3 -- At Linton, the host Miners won a nonconference game.
Prep softball
- West Vigo 10, Riverton Parke 7 -- At West Vigo, the host Vikings came from behind three times to notch a nonconference victory.
Bailey Duke's RBI single gave the visitors an early lead, but Carlea Funk, Grace Rogers and Caprice McCalister had multiple hits for the Vikings. One of Funk's hits was a homer.
Now 2-4, West Vigo opens its Western Indiana Conference schedule at home Tuesday against Cloverdale.
- Clay City 10, Shakamak 0 -- At Clay City, Lizzy Sinders pitched a two-hitter as the Eels wrapped up a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win in six innings.
Abi Shearer led Clay City with a 3-for-4 game that included a double and three runs. Kambryn Rhodes was also 3 for 4; Lexi Thompson 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, two runs and two RBI; Faith Mitchell 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs; Hannah Harris 2 for 4; Sinders and Gracie Oberholtzer both 1 for 3 with a double; and Karlee Smith 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI. The Eels are 4-2, 1-0 in the SWIAC.
Jaylen McCammon and Jama Ewers had hits for Shakamak, now 1-5.
Prep tennis
Girls
- Evansville Memorial 3, Terre Haute South 2 -- At Evansville North, the Braves got doubles wins from the teams of Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich and Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam.
Singles -- Chase Boyer (EM) def. Sarah Rowe 6-0, 6-0; Carson Boyer (EM) def. Aja Irish 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Smith (EM) def. Briley Ireland 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Doubles -- Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Lauren Conaughty-Hannah Royalty 6-4, 6-3; Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Sara Beckwith-Hannah Kent 7-5, 6-0.
JV -- South 7, Evansville Memorial 3.
Next -- Terre Haute South (2-3) hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Wednesday.
- Sullivan 4, Vincennes Lincoln 1 -- At Sullivan, No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart of the Golden Arrows suffered her first regular-season loss in two seasons but Sullivan improved to 2-0.
Golf
- Rea Park signups -- Registration for the Rea Park Senior Men's Wednesday Golf League are from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday and April 19 at the course.
Men 55 and over are eligible. Play begins at 8:15 a.m. April 26. For more information, contact Buzz Page at 812-251-9845 or Ray Collins at 812-870-0500.
