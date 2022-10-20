Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers added another accolade on Thursday afternoon as the Sycamore redshirt freshman was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.
Chambers is one of 25 freshmen named to the watch list for the award presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. The Maryville, Tenn. native is also the lone freshman in the Missouri Valley Football Conference to be named to the list and is one of just five quarterbacks recognized across the nation.
Chambers has taken the reins of the Indiana State offense over his last two starts with the Sycamores posting back-to-back season-highs in total offensive yards against both North Dakota State and Youngstown State. He is 28-of-57 through the air for 504 yards and five touchdowns in the 2022 season with most of the damage coming this past weekend against YSU.
Chambers went 15-for-29 through the air for a career-high 311 passing yards, while adding five total touchdowns in the 48-42 loss to the Penguins.
The Rice Award, now in its 12th season, is named after legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).
To be eligible for the Rice Award, a freshman must be in his first or second academic year and can’t have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year – similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule.
Volleyball
• Robinson 2, Neoga 0 — At Neoga, Ill., the Maroons improved to 27-7 overall with the sweep over Neoga. The Maroons, who already clinched a share of the Little Illini Conference championship, will share the LIC title with Newton and Mt. Carmel after results elsewhere on Thursday.
• Newton 2, Paris 0 — At Newton, Ill., the Tigers (19-13, 2-5) fell in straight sets as the host Eagles earned a share of the Little Illini Conference championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.