Indiana State announced the addition of junior college All-American Olivia Medford to its women's basketball program on Tuesday.
Medford is a 5-foot-11 guard from Rockville Centre, N.Y., who comes to ISU after two seasons at Monroe College, where she was her team's leading scorer both seasons. She averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.9 assists per game this past season.
Medford, who played high school basketball at Long Island Lutheran, becomes the first college transfer to sign with the Sycamores this season, joining four incoming freshmen who signed with Indiana State in November as part of this season’s signing class.
The other newcomers are Indiana All-Stars Asia Donald of Hobart and Saige Stahl of Columbus East; Jailah Pelly of O'Fallon Township (Ill.); and Keslyn Secrist of Pulaski County (Va.) High School.
Track
- Pomeroys win first conference title -- At Rio Grande, Ohio, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women's track and field team secured its first River States Conference championship Saturday, edging defending champion Point Park 168-164.
The Pomeroys' Hope McGuire was named RSC Track Athlete of the Year and Sierra Hurtado took Field Athlete of the Year. Coach Zach Whitkanack was named Coach of the Year. McGuire and Savannah Lewis went 1-2 in the 200-meter dash and 1-3 in the 100.
McGuire was all-conference in four events, anchoring the first-place 4x100 relay team and taking third with Evelyn Morales, Emily Truax and Abbigael Coyle in a school-record time of 4:09.53 in the 4x400 relay.
"It's a great feeling; I'm so proud of all the all-conference finishers on the team," McGuire said. "We have worked so hard for this, and I'm so happy to finally say we are all conference champs. Our coaches pushed us so hard and we made them all proud."
In hammer throw, Hurtado's winning throw of 43.04 meters is a new school record. Hurtado added a win Saturday in the shot put with a mark of 12.08 meters and runner-up finish in the discus.
• ISU finishes home season — Indiana State competed in its final home meet of the 2022-23 season Saturday, posting 13 wins at the Sycamore Open at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.
Included in those 13 wins were first-place finishes in five of the six men’s field events the Sycamores took part in. Women’s field events also accounted for four wins, with the Trees taking the top spots in the men’s and women’s long jump, triple jump and pole vault.
A pair of Sycamore athletes also set top-10 program marks at home, with William Staggs moving up to second all-time in the pole vault and Brandon Peck cracking the top 10 in program history in the hammer throw.
Other event winners included Nyla Jones in the 100, Sara Skaff in the 1,500, Maria Biskopstoe in 400 hurdles, Cassidy Bagby in steeplechase (11:25.36), Selene Weaver in pole vault, Shomari Rogers-Walton in long jump, Claire Pittman in long jump, Emmanuel Odubanjo in triple jump, Dominique Wood in triple jump, Peck in shot put and Brooklyn Giertz in javelin.
Golf
- Farris and Myers win playoff -- At Forest Park, the team of Troy Farris and Ben Myers birdied the second playoff hole Sunday to beat Buford Peebles and Rick Langdon to win the Forest Park Two-Man Scramble.
Other flight winners in the tournament, interrupted during the final round by a hailstorm, were Gessner and Williams, first flight; McCullough and Loughmiller, second flight; Parmley and Parmley, third flight; and McCollum and McCollum, fourth flight.
Prep golf
- Parke Heritage 177, South Vermillion 189 -- At Parke County Golf Course, Treigh Schelsky was medalist with a 35 for the winning Wolves.
South Vermillion (189) -- Tucker Higgins44, Brayson Shoults 45, Josiah McBride 50, Jase Cox 50, Daven Smith 50.
Parke Heritage (177) -- Treigh Schelsky 35, Carson Cosby 46, Carson McAlester 46, Sutton Ramsay 50, Max Dowd 54.
• Terre Haute North 166, Shakamak 202 — At Hulman Links, Connor Bishop took medalist honors for the victorious Patriots with a 37 in high school boys play Friday.
Cole Higham added a 38, Josh Ferres 43, Oliver Smith 48 and Nathan Fields 49 for North. For Shakamak, Will Miller shot a 43, followed by Mason Barton 52, Blaze Newton 53, Cllin Fullford 54 and Kyle North 59.
On Saturday, the Patriots traveled to Lebanon, Ind., and placed 10th in the Lebanon Invitational.
North individuals — Higham 82, Bishop 88, Ferres 89, Fields 82, Lee 110.
Team scores — Westfield 284, Guerin Catholic 292, Evansville North 292, Brebeuf 302, Carmel 308, Zionville 312, Hamilton Southeastern 317, Hertiage Christian 328, Roncalli 330, Terre Haute North 341, Southmont 342, Avon 349, Brownsburg 353, North Central Indianapolis 363, North Montgomery 367, Lebanon 372, Crawfordsville 392, Frankfort 438.
Prep baseball
- Terre Haute South 4, Linton 3 -- At Linton, Ty Stultz pitched a complete game and helped himself with a double and two RBI for the visiting Braves on Monday, while Levi Weidenbenner was 2 for 4.
All the Linton runs came on solo homers: two by Ty Boyd, who was 3 for 3, and one by Luke McDonald, who was 2 for 3.
Prep softball
- Clay City 14, Cloverdale 4 -- At Clay City, the host Eels blasted six doubles and four homers Monday.
Lexi Thompson was 4 for 4 with two doubles, two homers, four runs and three RBI; Hannah Harris 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and three RBI; Abi Shearer 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI; Karlee Smith 2 for 3 with two RBI; and Faith Mitchell 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, three runs and two RBI.
Hailey Caulkins was 2 for 2 and Paisley Meyerrose 2 for 3 for the Clovers.
- Bloomington South 7, Linton 1 -- At Linton, Erin Elliott hit a first-inning single and scored on a hit by Reagan Kearns, but those were the only hits the Miners could manage.
Linton played Tuesday at Shakamak.
Prep track
• Falcons set records — At the Covington Invitational, two North Vermillion throwers had record-breaking throws in the discus ring on Saturday.
Already holding the school and sectional records from the 2022 season, Falcons senior Jeremiah Ziebart broke the 13-year-old invitational record of with a throw of 156 feet, 10 inches. And, in the girls discus, junior Lauren Ellis set a North Vermillion school record with a throw of 110 feet, 2 inches.
Unified track
- Patriots third -- At Bloomington, Terre Haute North placed third in the Conference Indiana Unified Track Championships on Saturday.
Sanai Johnson and Charlie Smith earned all-conference honors for the Patriots, who scored 79 points. Host Bloomington North won with 130 and Bloomington South was second at 122.
