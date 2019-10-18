The 2020 Indiana State volleyball squad will take a trip across the Atlantic in June for a chance to compete in Italy before the season starts.
This will be Sycamore volleyball’s first-ever overseas trip and helps give ISU the opportunity to take a big step forward in being competitive in the Missouri Valley Conference. The volleyball team, including the 2020 recruiting class, will report for ten additional practices on campus prior to the trip.
Indiana State is holding an apparel fundraiser through Pacesetter Sports and accepting donations for the trip through the ISU Foundation.
Donation inquiries can be sent to Sherard.Clinkscales@indstate.edu and Jeremiah.Turner@indstate.edu.
The trip is scheduled to take place from June 10-19, 2020 and will also serve as an educational opportunity, giving the Sycamores a chance to learn about Italian culture and history in cities such as Florence, Milan and Rome.
I I I
In other volleyball news:
• North Putnam 3, Parke Heritage 1 — At Cloverdale, the Wolves won the second set 25-7, but fell 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 in the other sets at the Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional.
North Putnam advanced to play South Putnam in the late Saturday semifinal. Riverton Parke plays Southmont in the 11 a.m. semifinal.
• Bloomfield 3, Clay City 0 — At Switz City, Bloomfield advanced to play Eminence at 11 a.m. Saturday in a Class A White River Valley Sectional semifinal.
• WRV 3, Shakamak 0 — At Switz City, Bloomfield advanced to play North Central at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class A White River Valley Sectional semifinal.
Basketball
• Middle school scores — Middle schools submitted to the Tribune-Star from Thursday’s action:
6th grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 35, West Vigo 31
7th grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 43 (Jahaven Duncan 26), West Vigo 25 (Caleb House 7)
