Indiana State’s 200-yard medley relay team set a school record to highlight the first day of the Missouri Valley Conference swimming and diving championships Wednesday in the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.
The Sycamores (100) were tied with Southern Illinois and Marshall in the team standings through the first two events. Missouri State (128), Illinois State (112), and Northern Iowa (104) sat atop the standings following the 200 medley relay and 800 freestyle relay.
The ISU quartet of Carmen Alard Vegas, Kaimi Matsumoto, Marni Gray and Alexa Szadorski surpassed the school record in the 200 medley relay to open the meet. The group touched the wall in 1 minute, 41.29 seconds to finish sixth overall and surpassed the previous mark set earlier this season against Missouri State and Miami (Ohio) (1:41.98).
The second Indiana State quartet in the 200 medley relay finished eighth overall with the ninth-fastest time in school history as Madie Rutan, Elle Gilkerson, Raine Boles and Chloe Farro touched the wall in 1:43.16.
Indiana State closed out the first day by setting the third-fastest time in school history in the 800 freestyle relay. The quartet of Peyton Heagy, Marni Gray, Dorotea Bukvic and Alexa Szadorski went 6.46 seconds under their entry time in touching the wall in 7:24.48 to finish fourth in the field.
The final ISU grouping in the 800 freestyle relay finished 10th overall. Kalli Agapios, Esther Rydbeck Norden, Haley Halsall and Rhiannon Wozny finished in 7:36.31 to round out the Sycamores’ competition Wednesday night.
Day 2 results were not reported before the Tribune-Star’s news deadline Thursday night.
Boys basketball
• Edgewood 68, Northview 60 — At Brazil, visiting Edgewood made four free throws down the stretch to hold off Northview in Western Indiana Conference action Tuesday night.
The Knights finished their conference season with a 5-5 record and are 8-13 overall heading into Friday’s home game against Clay City.
Edgewood, 9-12 but 7-3 in the WIC, is at Mitchell on Friday.
• Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48 — At Sullivan, Class A’s top-ranked Cardinals were tough at the foul line in overcoming an early lead by the Golden Arrows on Tuesday.
Quentin Ross was 6 for 6 at the line in the fourth quarter for Bloomfield, 18-3. The Cardinals are at North Knox on Friday.
Sullivan, 15-6 after a third straight loss, hosts Cloverdale that night.
Women’s basketball
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 64, Brescia 58 — At Owensboro, Ky., the Pomeroys came from 16 points down at halftime to notch a River States Conference win Tuesday.
Abby Worley had 20 points off the bench to lead SMWC, now 15-10 and 7-10 in the RSC. The Pomeroys have qualified for the conference tournament for the first time.
Brooklynn Jones added 14 points and Avalee Jeffers 11 for the Pomeroys, who host Oakland City in the regular-season finale Saturday.
Men’s volleyball
• Roosevelt 3, SMWC 1 — At the Knoerle Center, the host Pomeroys fell to 1-9 after a 25-15, 25-22, 17-25, 28-26 loss Tuesday.
Mark Zmojdzin had 13 kills and Christian Green 11 for SMWC, Andrej Lindner had 15 digs and Ethan Martins 30 assists.
