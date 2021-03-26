The Indiana State swimming and diving team defeated Ball State by a score of 172.5-127.5 and fell to Southern Illinois by a score of 151.0-149.0 on Friday afternoon at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Andrea Putrimas earned the Sycamores' first victory of the day in the 1,000 freestyle clocking a season-best time of 10:13.74. Putrimas' time was also second-best in program history. Rhiannon Wozny was right behind Putrimas clocking a season-best time of 10:20.90 and third-best in program history.
Hawaii-native Kaimi Matsumoto dominated the 50 freestyle posting a season-best time of 23.93. Matsumoto also posted a season-best time in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.66.
Senior Marlene Pavlu Lewin clocked a season-best time of 56.22 in the 100 backstroke. Pavlu Lewin also earned a first-place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.83, respectively.
Volleyball
• Senior weekend for ISU — Indiana State volleyball will close out their regular season this weekend when they host Missouri State on Saturday and Sunday (Mar. 27-28) for senior weekend in the ISU Arena.
Saturday’s senior night matchup is schedule to begin at 5 p.m. while Sunday’s match will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Neither match will stream on the Valley on ESPN. Sycamore Volleyball will be honoring seniors Mary Hannah Lewis and Addie Kittle following the conclusion of Saturday's match.
