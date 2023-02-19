Five more school records fell and Indiana State's women ended up on the podium after two separate events as the Sycamores closed out Friday's portion of the Missouri Valley Conference swimming and diving championships inside the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.
Marni Gray shattered her previous mark in the 100-yard butterfly, while Kaimi Matsumoto topped her own record in the 100 breaststroke in their respective event finals.
Matsumoto also set new marks in the 50 butterfly and breaststroke Friday night to highlight her day. The Sycamores' quartet of Madie Rutan, Matsumoto, Gray and Chloe Farro also set an Indiana State mark in the 400 medley relay.
Gray (second) and Matsumoto (third) both finished on the podium in the 100 butterfly event finals, while the Sycamores’ 400 medley relay team finished second overall in the event.
Overall, the Sycamores sent nine athletes into the A-Finals on Friday night, while ISU had 19 swimmers score points toward the team totals over the five individual events.
Through Friday, Indiana State was second in the team standings with 757.50 points, trailing Missouri State (870).
“This was a historic day for our program,” ISU coach Josh Christensen said Friday night. “We loaded up a couple of championship finals in the 100 fly and the 400 IM, broke three school records, and had the second NCAA B cut in program history. I’m so proud of this team and the fight they are showing this weekend."
Saturday's MVC results were not available before the Tribune-Star's news deadline.
Track and field
• ISU shines in final meet before MVC championships — Indiana State took home 13 event wins in its final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships, as the host Sycamores showcased their talents across the board Saturday in the ISU Open.
Every event group had at least one event winner, with the Sycamores sweeping the throws on the men’s and women’s sides. Also included were sweeps of the high jump and 3,000-meter runs.
Among the event winners for the Blue and White were Niesha Anderson (shot put and weight throw), Daryl Black (60 hurdles), Cami Farmer (3,000), Layton Hall (3,000), Nyla Jones (60), Kevin Krutsch (high jump), Cael Light (mile), Brett Norton (weight throw), Daniel O’Laughlin (pole vault), Wyatt Puff (shot put), Eva Grace Quinlan (high jump) and Brittney Walker (long jump).
Indiana State looks to defend its MVC indoor championships next Sunday and Monday at Gately Park in Chicago.
Tennis
• Rose sweeps — At Elsah, Ill., the Rose-Hulman men's team relied on a strong doubles performance to set the tone in a 6-3 victory over host Principia College on Saturday.
Owen Reynolds and Rhian Seneviratne won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles; Grant Paradowski and Andrew Leonard won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles; and Renato Prado joined Jonathon Stadler to win 8-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Engineers.
Rose singles winners included Reynolds 1-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 1; Seneviratne 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3; and Prado 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 4.
The win also marked the first NCAA Division III men's tennis victory for first-year head coach Greg Couch.
Meanwhile, the Rose-Hulman women's squad lost to Principia 9-0 in its spring season opener Saturday.
Both Rose teams will head to Florida for a four-match spring trip, starting Feb. 27.
Men's volleyball
• Pomeroys fall — A program in its fledgling stages, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College went toe-to-toe with the No. 13-ranked NAIA team in the nation Friday before falling 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-23) to Indiana Tech.
The Woods' Mark Zmojdzin had six kills and Andrej Lindner added five kills, while Connor Orrock contributed four blocks and Jacob Wisniewski dished out 10 assists and served two aces.
“That’s a very talented team we just played tonight,” Wisniewski said. “We came out and really competed with them. We were within five set points every single one. … I couldn’t be happier with the performance.”
Coach Ian Harris' Pomeroys fell to 1-10 after that match.
