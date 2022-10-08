ROUNDUP: ISU splits in MVC volleyball; plays again Monday

Karinna Gall finished one kill shy of a second consecutive 20-20 game Saturday night and Melina Tedrow tied her season high of 24 digs, but visiting Southern Illinois outlasted Indiana State in four sets (25-17, 25-22, 27-29, 25-18) inside ISU Arena.
Gall finished with a team-leading 19 kills and 20 digs, and was the only Sycamore to reach double-digit kills. Kaitlyn Hamilton finished with nine kills and a career-high 12 digs, while Storm Suhre had eight. Taylor Shelton had six kills along with 15 digs, while Jazzlyn Ford had 24 assists.
Now 3-11 overall and 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Sycamores host Evansville at 6 p.m. Monday.
- Indiana State 3, Missouri State 2 — In the ISU Arena on Friday, Karinna Gall had career highs of 23 kills and 21 digs as Indiana State came from behind to beat the Bears 22-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-21, 16-14 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
- Braves win conference — At Columbus, Terre Haute South defeated Columbus North to win a second straight Conference Indiana championship.
- Knights go 4-0 — At Linden, Northview improved to 25-5 by winning the North Montgomery Invitational with a 4-0 day.
Prep soccer
- Greencastle 7, Northview 2 — At Greencastle, Henry Lackey scored twice for the Knights but 14th-ranked Greencastle won the boys sectional.
Northview finished 7-10.
- Washington Catholic 2, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows lost in the championship match of the Class A Sullivan Sectional for girls soccer.
Tennis
- Transylvania 9, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Lexington, Ky., the visiting Engineers lost but will be the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Golf
- Ace — At Mark's Par 3, retiree Glen Vondohlen of Dennison, Ill., got his second hole-in-one on the same green.
Using a 6-iron on the 106-yard 10th hole, his Saturday shot was witnessed by Cliff Rigsby and Dave Lesko. The green was the fourth hole in the 1990s when Vondohlen got his other ace.
