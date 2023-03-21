Indiana State got its first softball victory against a Power Five team since 2020 on Tuesday when the Sycamores won 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader at Purdue.
The Boilermakers took the second game 9-2.
ISU took a 1-0 lead in the first game when Abi Chipps scored on an error in the top of the third, then got three more in the fourth on a pinch-hit single by Maeve McDonough and a two-run double by Danielle Henning. Seventh-inning RBI by Kennedy Shade and Annie Tokarek finished off the ISU scoring.
Tokarek was 3 for 3 for the game. Lexi Benko was winning pitcher with relief from Hailey Griffin and Lauren Sackett.
Tokarek had a solo homer and TeAnn Bringle doubled and scored on a hit by Cassie Thomerson for the ISU scoring in the second game.
Now 14-12, Indiana State begins a three-game Missouri Valley Conference series Friday at Drake.
- Sycamores finish sweep -- At Price Field, Indiana State completed a three-game Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Illinois-Chicago by winning twice Monday afternoo, taking the first game 9-1 and the second 12-2.
The Flames, after losing 13-0 on Sunday, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, but the Sycamores responded in the bottom of the inning on an infield hit by Olivia Patton, walks to both Henning sisters and a bases-clearing double by Kennedy Shade.
Shade had another double that set up an RBI single by Kaylee Barrett in the third inning, and a five-run fourth inning that included Shade's third double of the game and a grand slam by Barrett enabled the Sycamores to end the game in five innings.
Cassi Newbanks pitched three innings for the win, with Hailey Griffin pitching the last two. Randi Jo Pryor had a two-hit game.
In the second game, an eight-run second inning by the Sycamores paved the way for the sweep. Isabella Henning had a three-run double, Shade drove her in with Shade's fourth double of the day, Cassie Thomerson and Annie Tokarek had RBI singles and Barrett had an RBI double and scored on a throwing error.
ISU added an unearned run in the third, but the Flames scored twice in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fifth, however, ISU ended the game when Danielle Henning singled, Isabella Henning was hit by a pitch and Shade capped her big day with a three-run homer.
Lauren Sackett pitched all five innings for the win, getting a career-high 11 strikeouts. Shade had three hits, giving her a single, four doubles and a homer for the day, while Tokarek and Abi Chipps had two hits each.
Football
- Mallory announces staff additions -- Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory announced the additions of Alex Mitchell and Logan Hale to the Sycamore coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon.
Mitchell comes back to the ISU staff and will serve as the new running back coach, while Hale will work with the Indiana State defensive ends.
Hale joins the Indiana State football team by way of Ball State University where he served the last year as a defensive graduate assistant with the Cardinals.
Prep basketball
- Webb earns coaches POW honor -- Linton's Logan Webb was one of three players named Player of the Week for last weekend's semistate games by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Webb had 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in the win over Parke Heritage, then had 15 of his eventual 28 points in the first quarter of the championship game against Brownstown Central.
One of the other district winners was Gage Sefton of Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Linton's opponent in Saturday's state championship game.
- Illinois honors -- Illinois all-state teams have been released by both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris was a Class 2A honorable-mention choice by AP, finishing 13th in the statewide voting, and a second-team selection by the IBCA. Marisa Zane of Robinson got a vote in the AP list and Adi Scott of Marshall earned special mention from the IBCA.
Among Illinois boys, Cooper Loll of Robinson was a honorable-mention Class 2A selection by AP and a third-team pick by the IBCA. His teammate Aidan Parker got one AP vote, and Jackson Parcel of Casey was named a Class A third-teamer by the IBCA.
Prep softball
- Dugger Union 10, Martinsville (Ill.) 8 -- At Dugger, Brinna Simpson was 3 for 4 with three RBI, including the game-winning two-run single, as the Bulldogs nipped the Bluestreaks.
Monday
- Indianapolis Cathedral 9, Terre Haute South 4 -- At Indianapolis, the Braves lost their season opener and were scheduled to play Tuesdy at Plainfield.
- Gibson Southern 7, Sullivan 2 -- At Fort Branch, the powerful Titans held off the Golden Arrows in the season opener for both teams.
