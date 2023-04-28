Indiana State’s softball team continued its breakthrough season by attaining 13 Missouri Valley Conference wins for the first time since 2015.
The Sycamores (25-25, 13-9) topped Missouri State 3-1 Friday to open a three-game series at Price Field.
Senior Annie Tokarek had two hits and an RBI, juniors Kennedy Shade and Danielle Henning had a hit and drove in a run each.
In the circle, senior Lexi Benko and sophomore Cassie Newbanks combined for seven innings with five hits allowed, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.
The Sycamores face the Bears on Saturday with the game moved to 10 a.m. due to weather. ISU is one win away from a program record in the league and first winning MVC campaign since 1989.
Prep baseball
- A two-run homer by Newton catcher Gage Reynolds gave the Eagles a winning margin in a 6-1 victory over host Robinson in Illinois action Thursday.
The Maroons (now 6-13 overall, 3-2 in the Little Illini Conference) were limited to five hits by Eagles pitcher Brandon Einhorn, who also struck out nine Robinson batters. Robinson pitchers Marcus Nantz, Chayse Alrich and Daniel Davis also held Newton to five hits, but those included Reynolds’ homer and a triple by Dalton Baltzell. Maroons hurlers also issued seven walks.
Julian Parker homered for Robinson’s lone run, and Elijah Robb doubled. The Maroons, in seventh place in the LIC, were scheduled to play Friday at Altamont. Newton (15-7, 6-0) held first place in the LIC, just ahead of Paris (13-9, 4-1).
- Pitcher Parker Weir allowed just six hits in a comeback win.
Weir went seven innings with one run given up, 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Seeger outhit Vermillion 6-5.
Prep softball
- — The Miners scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to blast White River Valley on Thursday.
The Miners notched 16 hits and White River committed four errors.
Alex Overman pitched a shutout with nine fanned batters.
- Clay City edged Owen Valley 10 hits to nine to win Thursday.
Clay City trailed 5-0 headed to the bottom of the fifth inning before rallying.
They each had three miscues.
Women’s golf
- Rose-Hulman led by six shots after Friday’s opening round at Moose Landing Golf Club.
Precious Saelee and Meg Fosnot are in the top five after leading the Engineers with rounds of 81 and 82.
Saelee recorded one birdie and 10 pars as part of the opening round. Fosnot contributed a pair of birdies on the front nine.
Round 2 of the HCAC championships begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The third and final round takes place at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Boys golf
- — On Thursday, at Geneva Hills Golf Club, Tucker Higgins showed his skills by shooting a 4 over 40 and taking the low medalist honor.
Daven Smith was the team’s second-lowest at 47 with two pars from the fifth position.
Cael Buddle of South Vermillion took the crown as the JV low medalist with a 49. The Wildcats are 3-2 and set for a busy stretch of golf with eight events in 13 days.
South Vermillion is back in action against Parke Heritage at Parke County Golf Course on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
- The Golden Arrows remained undefeated at 12-0 and 5-0 in conference play.
In singles, Paige Chickadaunce, Ally McKinney, Izzie Jenkins and doubles partners Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon and Ella King-Parker Mischler won. Sullivan defeated Linton in junior varsity play, 6-1. Sullivan hosts Greencastle on Friday.
