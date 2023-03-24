Indiana State improved to 4-0 in Missouri Valley Conference softball Friday, beating host Drake 3-1 in the opener of a three-game series.
Because of weather, the remaining two games of the series will be played Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
ISU took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning when Abi Chipps hit a leadoff single and Olivia Patton and Danielle Henning hit back-to-back doubles.
Drake got a run in the bottom of the inning, but Lexi Benko stranded a runner in scoring position. Then Annie Tokarek hit a leadoff single in the fourth and pinch-runner Hannah Welch scored on a double by TeAnn Bringle to make it 3-1.
Lauren Sackett relieved Benko with two out in the fifth and got out of that inning, then survived a sixth-inning threat when Tokarek snagged what looked like a wild pitch and tagged a runner at the plate. And in the seventhm, the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out but Hailey Griffin came in and recorded the save.
ISU is now 15-12, 4-0 in the MVC, while Drake is 6-18 and 0-4.
In other college softball:
- Pomeroys split — At Rio Grande, Ohio, visiting Saint Mary-of-the-Woods pounded six extra-base hits in a 14-8 River States Conference win on Thursday, but lost the second game 2-1 to the host Red Storm.
Lyric Krause led the Pomeroys in the first game, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI. Camryn Scott was 3 for 3, stole four bases and scored four runs.
Scott hit a sacifice fly for the only run in the second game for the Pomeroys, now 13-8 and 3-2 in the RSC.
Swimming
- Rutan gets Good Neighbor Award — Indiana State swimmer Madie Rutan was named a State Farm Good Neighbor Award recipient by the Missouri Valley Conference this week.
Rutan has been on the Athletic Directors Honor Roll all six semesters, won the Commisioner's Academic Excellence Award for 2021-22 and was on the MVC honor roll the last two years. Her community service work includes help with SHINE foster family resources, Catholic Charities Terre Haute Food Bank and the Sycamore Pantry Food Drive.
