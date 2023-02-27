The top two scorers among Hoosier Basketball Magazine's Top 60 senior girls basketball players for the 2022-23 season are Indiana State University recruits Asia Donald of Hobart and Saige Stahl of Columbus East.
Hoosier Basketball Magazine released the list early Tuesday morning. The players were selected from approximately 1,400 senior players statewide. Two sessions of the 42nd annual Top 60 Senior Workout, hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the Indiana High School Athletic Association and the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, are scheduled for Sunday at Beech Grove High School.
Donald averages 26.7 points per game for Hobart, while Stahl averages 26 points a game for Columbus East. They're followed by Gloria Brewer of Greencastle at 25.5.
Former state champion coach DeeAnn Ramey (North Central-Marion) will direct both sessions.
In other basketball news:
Pomeroy women finish big season — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women's basketball may have had its best season yet, considering the step up to the NAIA level in 2021-22.
The Pomeroys finished 16-11 and 8-10 in the River States Conference to earn their first RSC Tournament berth. The 16 wins were third best in school history.
Sophomore guard Brooklynn Jones was a big part of the success, averaging 13.8 points-per-game, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She earns Second-Team All-RSC honors.
"The best is yet to come," coach Terry Bowe said of Jones. "To accomplish this as a second-year player and being asked to do more and do it differently under a new staff speaks to her character and abilities."
Senior Avalee Jeffers averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Jeffers finished second on the SMWC all-time list in rebounds, steals and blocked shots.
"The award is fitting for the person that allowed SMWC to be honored as one of our best season," Bowe said. "It was truly an honor to coach Avalee and for her to lead this team for the past five years."
Savvanah Frye was named the Pomeroys' representative on the Champions of Character team. Frye came off the Pomeroys' bench to average 2 points and 1 rebound. She shot 88.9 percent at the free-throw line to lead the team.
The Pomeroys also led the RSC in All-Conference Scholar-Athlete selections. Those chosen had to carry a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
On that team for SMWC were Abby Worley, Allyson Hardiek, Avalee Jeffers, Brooklynn Jones, Destiny Thomas, Kathryn Perry, Savvanah Frye and Sydney Ingram.
Baseball
• Sycamores fall to Northeastern — At Port Charlotte, Fla., Northeastern’s Danny Crossen connected on the game-winning RBI triple in the top of the 11th inning as Indiana State fell in the series finale in the Sycamores’ final game at the Snowbird Baseball Classic 8-7 on Sunday.
Indiana State (2-5) took the 7-6 lead in the bottom of the eighth following Alex Marx’s first home run as a Sycamore, while Randal Diaz connected on the go-ahead RBI triple scoring Seth Gergely to put ISU ahead late. The Huskies (5-1) responded with Spenser Smith’s solo home run in the top of the ninth to tie the game up and send it into extra innings.
After Crossen’s RBI triple scored Alex Lane in the top of the 11th, the Sycamores had their chance to tie the game up in the bottom half of the frame. Gergely and Diaz led off ISU’s final at-bats with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners with none out. Northeastern reliever Patrick Harrington (1-0) was able to keep the Sycamores off the board getting a strikeout and the game-ending double play to close out the Huskies’ win.
Diaz and Hernandez both posted their first three-hit games of the 2023 campaign to lead the Sycamore batters in the contest. Marx added two hits including his first home run in the ISU Blue & White, while he and Adam Pottinger both drove in two RBI in the loss.
Connor Fenlong went a season-best 6.0 innings in his first start of the season. The redshirt senior surrendered six hits and six runs while striking out five in the no-decision. Jared Spencer (0-1) took the loss after going the final 1.1 innings in relief, while Brayden Lybarger (1.0 IP, 1 K), and Brennyn Cutts (2.2 IP, 4 K) also saw time on the mound in the game.
Mike Sirota, Crossen, and Spenser Smith all homered to lead the Huskies’ offense on the day, while Alex Lane and Crossen both posted multi-hit contests. Crossen added a team-high four RBI in the win.
Matt Downing earned the start in leading six Northeastern pitchers on the mound on Sunday. Downing went the first 2.0 innings, while Jake Gigliotti, Brett Dunham, Nick Davis, and Griffin Young all saw time on the mound before turning the ball over to Harrington. Harrington went the final 3.0 innings allowing two hits while striking out five in taking the win.
ISU travels to Lexington, Ky., for a series against the Kentucky Wildcats on March 3-5 at Kentucky Proud Park. All three games will be aired live on the SEC Network Plus.
• Engineers get initial win — At LaGrange, Ga., Rose-Hulman picked up its first win of the season by taking down No. 3-ranked LaGrange 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in Georgia.
Brett Borcherding and Josh Erpenbeck combined to allow just two earned runs to provide the pitching needed for the Fightin' Engineers to pick up the victory. Erpenbeck picked up the win in relief by allowing one earned run with one strikeout in 4.2 innings. Borcherding allowed just one run with one strikeout in 4.1 innings of work.
Offensively, Rose-Hulman (1-2) scored twice in the third inning and once in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead over LaGrange (5-2), then added three more runs in the seventh to make the score 6-1.
Andy Krajecki, Peter Rogers and Blake Deckard led the Rose-Hulman offense with two hits each. Krajecki scored one run, Rogers had two singles and one RBI, and Deckard scored once and added a key sacrifice bunt that plated another Engineer run.
The Rose-Hulman defense played a key role in the victory by ending the first, fourth and fifth innings by turning double plays on the infield.
The Engineers return to action on Tuesday with a single game at Emory University.
Softball
• Engineers split in debut — At Decatur, Ga., Rose-Hulman opened the season with a 6-0 win and a 4-1 loss to Agnes Scott College in a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
In the opener, Baylee Uhrick led a 6-0 victory with the first complete game shutout of her Rose-Hulman career. Uhrick scattered seven hits with two strikeouts in the win.
Offensively, four players had two hits each for the Fightin' Engineers. Katelyn Sarvis had two singles and scored one run. Ashley Pinkham recorded two singles and one RBI.
Kennedy Michnewicz added one single, one double and one RBI. Lexi Fortuna round out the multiple-hit players with a 2-2 performance with two singles and two RBIs.
Nicole Lang added a double and scored twice to balance the offensive effort. Rose-Hulman scored three times in the third inning, led by a double from Lang and singles by Jadyn Winkler and Fortuna.
In the nightcap, Agnes Scott (3-7) scored four runs early before Rose-Hulman scored once in the seventh in a 4-1 loss.
Hailey Hofmann led the offense with a single and one run scored, and Phoebe Worstell recorded a single and an RBI in game two.
Worstell struck out two batters, and Pinkham tossed 2.1 scoreless innings to pace the pitching effort.
The Fightin' Engineers (1-1) play Tuesday at Emory.
Tennis
Rose men split in Florida — Rose-Hulman's men's tennis team earned a dramatic 5-4 victory over Adrian College to secure a split of day one action at the USTA National Center on Monday at Orlando, Fla.
With the match tied 4-4, No. 6 singles player Corey Pollard trailed by a match point at 9-8 in a third-set super tiebreak. Pollard rallied to score the next 3 points to secure the 11-9 win that gave the Fightin' Engineers the 5-4 win.
Rose-Hulman took a 2-1 lead after doubles as part of the win. The No. 2 team of Andrew Leonard and Grant Paradowski won 8-2, and the No. 3 team of Renato Prado and Jonathan Stadler won 8-5.
In singles play, Paradowski earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 and Prado won 6-2, 6-4 to give Rose-Hulman a 4-1 lead. Adrian claimed three super tiebreak wins to knot the match at 4-4, before Pollard's rally proved the deciding point.
NAIA Bethel (Ind.) topped the Fightin' Engineers in the nightcap. Rose-Hulman is now 2-3 going into Tuesday's match with Calvin.
Engineer women top Adrian — Rose-Hulman's women's tennis team opened its spring trip with a 6-3 win over Adrian, before falling 7-0 to NAIA Bethel (Ind.), on Monday at the USTA National Center in Orlando, Fla.
In the opener, Rose-Hulman won two doubles and four singles matches to pick up a strong team victory. The doubles teams of Taylor Goldman and Wynne Aldrich (No. 1) and Camille Clark and Ella Dorfmueller (No. 2) earned 8-6 wins to give the Fightin' Engineers a 2-1 match lead.
Four singles wins capped the match victory. Goldman won in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Aldrich won a 10-5 third-set supertiebreak at No. 2 singles. Camille Clark (No. 4) and Julia McGuire (No. 5) also recorded straight-set wins.
Rose-Hulman is 6-5 going into Tuesday's match vs. Calvin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.