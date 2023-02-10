The Indiana State softball team started its season on a positive note Friday afternoon, shutting out James Madison 2-0 at Patriots Point.
Friday’s nights action at the Charleston Invitational was paused due to rain. Play will continue at 10 a.m. Saturday, beginning with the College of Charleston vs Chattanooga. The Sycamores contest against CofC will be played following that game.
ISU broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the third inning when Abi Chipps stole second base and scored on a Danielle Henning single to left field.
In the top of the fourth, Lexi Benko stranded runners at second and third as she got a JMU hitter swinging with her third strikeout of the afternoon. ISU extended its lead in the bottom of the frame when TeAnn Bringle launched a solo homer.
JMU threatened with a one-out double in the seventh, but with two outs in the final frame, second basemen Chipps made a great diving stop on a groundball and threw the JMU runner out at first to end the game. Benko finished the three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts.
In other softball news:
• League favorite — Coaches in the River States Conference have tabbed St. Mary-of-the-Woods College as the favorite to win the league title with 87 points.
That’s three more than Rio Grande and with seven votes for first.
The Pomeroys, who are receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 poll, return eight of nine starters from a championship team.
Opening Day was slated to be a doubleheader Friday at Johnson-Knoxville.
Swimming
• Sycamores picked 2nd — Indiana State has solid odds for the Missouri Valley swimming and diving championship Wednesday through Saturday in Iowa City.
In a league poll from coaches, ISU is slotted behind Missouri State by three points and one first-place vote.
This is the highest ISU has ever been ranked.
Girls basketball
• Paris 74, Altamont 23 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers closed their regular season Thursday with a one-sided win.
Kaitlyn Coombes led the winners with 24 points while Trinity Tingley added 16, Kendra Young 13 and Peighton Smith 12.
Paris (26-3) hosts its own Class 2A regional at Eveland Gym and will play the winner between Shelbyville and Sullivan at 6 p.m. Monday.
