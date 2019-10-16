Indiana State sophomore Lauren Green coupled with senior Sierra Hargens to each finish in the top five individually as the Sycamores captured a third place finish overall at the Mastodon Fall Invitational. The event was held at the Pine Valley Country Club which is a par-71, 5,860-yard layout.
Green enjoyed a solid final day with a one-over-par round of 72 which followed marks of 80 and 77 on Monday for a total of 229 which put her in third place. This is the third consecutive tournament in which Green has finished inside the Top 5.
ISU concludes the fall schedule with their annual trip to Southern Indiana on Monday and Tuesday, October 21 & 22 for the Charles Braun Intercollegiate – hosted by Evansville.
Volleyball
• Barr-Reeve 3, Linton 0 — At Ferdinand, the Miners’ season came to an end as Linton was swept by No. 14 Barr-Reeve in the Class 2A Forest Park Sectional. The Miners were beaten 25-10, 25-14, 25-12. Linton finished with a record of 23-8.
Football
• Former Sycamore chosen — Former Indiana State linebacker Jameer Thurman was taken in the fourth round of the XFL Draft by the D.C. Defenders on Tuesday. Thurman played at ISU from 2013-16 and has since played for the Grey Cup champion Calgary Stampeders in 2018. Thurman made it to the final day of cuts on the Chicago Bears roster, but didn’t make the final roster.
The XFL expects to start play in early 2020.
• Indiana football polls — The Associated Press released the latest Indiana high school football polls on Tuesday:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (11) 8-0 256 1
2. Lafayette Jeff (2) 8-0 210 2
3. Homestead - 8-0 200 3
4. Brownsburg - 6-2 196 5
5. Indpls N. Central - 6-2 148 7
6. Merrillville - 7-1 90 10
7. Warsaw - 7-1 78 8
8. Carmel - 5-3 74 NR
9. Fishers - 6-2 68 NR
10. Warren Central - 5-3 64 4
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 30. Center Grove 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (12) 8-0 240 1
2. Valparaiso - 8-0 210 2
3. Indpls Cathedral - 6-2 192 3
4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 7-1 170 4
5. Decatur Central - 6-2 116 6
6. Franklin - 7-1 114 5
7. Mishawaka - 6-2 92 7
8. Concord - 7-1 72 8
9. Lafayette Harrison - 6-2 62 10
10. Bloomington North - 6-2 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Whiteland 8. Elkhart Central 6. Floyd Central 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Prairie (9) 8-0 230 1
2. E. Central (2) 8-0 200 2
3. E. Noble (1) 8-0 184 3
4. Marion - 7-1 168 4
5. Plymouth - 7-1 150 5
6. Ev. Memorial - 7-1 106 7
7. Mississinewa - 7-1 68 8
8. Ev. Central - 6-2 62 6
9. Delta - 7-1 60 10
10. Mooresville - 6-2 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Hammond Morton 22. Leo 10. DeKalb 8. Hobart 6. Silver Creek 4.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (6) 7-1 228 2
2. W. Lafayette (6) 7-1 226 1
3. Heritage Hills - 8-0 194 3
4. Brownstown - 8-0 148 5
5. Mishawaka Marian - 7-1 118 4
6. Indpls Brebeuf - 6-2 110 6
7. Gibson Southern - 6-2 88 7
8. W. Noble - 8-0 74 9
9. Southridge - 7-1 46 10
10. Guerin Catholic - 5-3 38 8
Others receiving votes: L’burg 28. Knox 16. Yorktown 6.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Western Boone (6) 7-1 212 1
2. Cass - 7-1 194 3
3. Pioneer (2) 7-1 186 2
4. Ev. Mater Dei (3) 6-2 172 4
5. Linton - 7-1 126 6
6. Heritage Christian - 7-1 118 5
7. Boone Grove (1) 8-0 96 7
8. Eastbrook - 6-2 94 8
9. Eastern (Greentown) - 8-0 50 10
10. Rensselaer - 6-2 34 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Scecina 16. Eastern Hancock 16. Andrean 4. Triton Central 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (10) 7-0 250 1
2. S. Adams (3) 8-0 236 2
3. Southwood - 8-0 196 3
4. Adams Central - 7-1 164 4
5. N. Vermillion - 7-1 156 5
6. W. Washington - 8-0 138 6
7. Parke Heritage - 7-1 108 7
8. N. Decatur - 7-1 82 9
9. Lafayette Catholic - 5-3 64 10
10. Churubusco - 6-2 24 8
Others receiving votes: Traders Point Christian 6. Sheridan 2. Milan 2. Monroe Central 2.
