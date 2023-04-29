Several members of head coach Angie Martin's Indiana State track and field programs shined in the four-day Drake Relays that ended Saturday.
The ISU women's 4x400-meter relay squad finished first in 3 minutes, 47.59 seconds. It consisted of freshman Alysha Bradford, junior Riley Tuerff, senior Sierra Long and junior Iylana Hunter.
Junior Riley Tuerff, freshman Taylor Jackson, junior Ryann Porter and junior Collette Wolfe finished second in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles in 58.01.
Sophomore Luigi Rivas, junior Quincy Armstrong, senior Daryl Black and freshman Collin Forrest were the lone gold finish for the men with a 58.60 time in the shuttle hurdle relay.
The men's medley distance relay race featuring junior Ethan Breen, sophomore Cameron Stevens, senior Wyatt Wyman and junior Jackson Krieg had a bronze spot in 9:51.00, less than two seconds from second.
In men's field events, junior Wyatt Puff (58-7¼ in the shot put) and junior Noah Bolt (173-0 in the discus) also placed third respectively.
ISU will compete the Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington on Friday.
• • •
In other college track and field Saturday:
• Rose men capture HCAC title again — At Franklin, the Rose-Hulman men's program won its 27th of the last 29 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships with another first-place finish.
The Engineers brought home six first-place finishes, seven second-place and three more third-place finishes.
Jailen Hobbs won or helped win three events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes and and the final leg on the 4x100 relay squad. Other members of that relay squad are Tim Youndt, Tyce Miller and Jack Cox, who combined with Hobbs to post a school-record time of 41.85 seconds.
Colin Welsh (12 feet, 3½ inches in the pole vault) and Kyle Brownell (6-6¼) each added individual event wins for the Engineers
Hobbs also was named the Men's Outstanding Sprint/Hurdles Athlete of the Year in the HCAC. Larry Cole and the rest of the men's staff — Derick Lawrence, Christy Sherman, Liz Evans and Emily Lawrence — were named HCAC Coaches of the Year.
The team will continue its season next Friday at Indiana University for the Billy Hayes Invitational.
Team scores — Rose-Hulman 185, Manchester 157, Bluffton 114, Hanover 72, Mount St. Joseph 53, Franklin 48, Transylvania 47, Anderson 41, Earlham 38, Defiance 19.
• Rose women earn bronze finish — At Franklin, the Rose-Hulman women's squad scored 161 points to place third behind Hanover with 165 and Manchester with 163.5.
The Engineers won five events in relays, hurdles and the triple jump. Narindwa Semakula, Rofiat Adeyemi and Jada Hunter-Hays led the team with individual wins and won a relay each.
Rose added three second-place and four third-place finishes.
The Engineers will return to the track Friday for the Billy Hayes Invitational at Indiana University.
Team scores — Hanover 165, Manchester 163.5, Rose-Hulman 161, Franklin 87, Mount St. Joseph 52.5, Earlham 37, Bluffton 34, Transylvania 30, Anderson 26, Defiance 24.
Prep baseball
• West Vigo splits doubleheader — At Monticello, the Vikings (12-3) notched 18 hits and five extra-base hits in a 27-10 win in six innings over Twin Lakes (8-5) Saturday. West Vigo freshman Garrett Pugh was 3 of 5 with two homers and eight runs batted in.
Carter Murphy was 4 of 4 with a double and three RBI, Grayson Porter was 3 of 4 with three RBI, Brian Chesshir was 2 of 4 with two RBI, Jaydon Bradbury was 2 for 4 and Ben Kearns had a double and three batted in.
Later, West Vigo lost a back-and-forth affair to Portage Central (12-4) of Michigan by a 5-4 score. Kaleb Marrs was 3 of 4 with a double and an RBI, Gabe Skelton had a homer and two RBI and Pugh and Bradbury each had a double for the Vikings.
West Vigo will visit Parke Heritage on Monday.
- Sullivan 4, Bloomfield 3 — The Golden Arrows received three hits in as many at-bats from McCrary with two RBI and a run in a win Friday.
The Golden Arrows only had five hits.
Sullivan overcame a 3-1 deficit in the top of the second frame. Brooks pitched a complete game with four hits allowed, four walks and 13 strikeouts.
- South Vermillion 13, Clay City 12 — Parker Weir spearheaded the slugfest win by getting 4 of 5 hits.
The Wildcats led by six before fending off Clay City, who scored six runs in the final two innings. Dallas Coleman and Brody Shaw had a homer, each.
Aden Wallace got the win on the bump with four innings, five runs on two hits and striking out another. Ryan Straw put out the final two for the save.
Wyatt Johnson, Luke Laswell and Zain Keller batted in runs for Clay City.
Keller went 3 for 5 at the plate.
- Altamont 15, Robinson 3 — In Illinois action, the Maroons mustered three hits in a blowout loss Friday.
Right field Davis led the Maroons with two RBI.
Leadoff centerfielder Knoblett led all players with a pair of stolen bases.
Robinson (6-14) is at Lawrenceville Monday.
Men's golf
- Transylvania 5, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Nicholasville, Ky., Rose-Hulman (10-10) completed its season with a 5-0 loss in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals Saturday at Top Seed Tennis Club.
Rhian Seneviratne and Renato Prado had captured one set each to lead Rose effort when the match was halted due to decision.
Grant Paradowski recorded 15 singles wins this season to pace the squad and led the second set 6-5 at the time of the match halt.
Women's golf
• Rose tops leaderboard — Rose-Hulman leads the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships by 24 shots after Saturday's second round at Moose Landing Golf Club in Ohio.
Meg Fosnot is leading the way for Rose with an 82 on Day 1 and a 77 on Day 2 for second place. Precious Saelee sits third at 81 and 79. Lily Byrne and Erin Nolan are tied for fifth place.
Round 3 begins at 11 a.m. Sunday.
College softball
- Rose-Hulman 10, Anderson 9 — The Engineers picked up their first HCAC win of the year to snap a 16-game skid Saturday on the road.
Nicole Lang got it started with an RBI single before Phoebe Worstell doubled for two more runs. Jadyn Winkler then added an RBI single and Hailey Hofmann doubled for a 5-0 lead.
Rose then added two more runs on a two-run single by MaKenzie Morgan to extend the lead to 7-0 in the third inning.
Anderson rallied with three runs in the third and another in the fourth to cut the lead to 7-4.
Rose-Hulman returns to action next Saturday at Transylvania for its season finale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.