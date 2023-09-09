Indiana State volleyball finished the weekend at the Comfort Inn-Vitational in Morehead, Ky., without a match win.
Friday afternoon, Butler came away with a 3-0 win (25-23, 25-22, 25-17). Kira Holland had nine kills and 11 digs against the Bulldogs.Ella Scott had six kills and Hanah Baudin had 21 assists.
The Bulldogs had 13 of the last 17 points to edge ISU (2-7) in the first game.
ISU led 22-21 in the next set before falling behind 2-0 after four unanswered points.Butler had early dominance in the third set with a 10-2 lead that paved the way to a sweep.
The Trees averaged two blocks per set for the third straight match.ISU got a career-high seven digs from Asia Povlin.
ISU had seven aces to Butler's five.
- Northern Kentucky 3, ISU 0 — On Saturday, to wrap up the weekend.NKU won 25-19, 25-12 and 25-22 as Holland again just missed out on a double-double.
She was one kill and one dig shy in matches Friday, against the Norse she had 12 kills but she this time finished one dig short of 10.
Scott and Jadyn Smith had seven kills apiece, while libero Macy Lengacher led the squad with 16 digs.
Smith had back-to-back successful kills to bring the Trees within 13-11 before the Norse sealed up the win.
In the third set, Holland and Scott had four kills to put ISU ahead 9-6.
It led 20-17 before losing after the Norse had the final four points.
The outing marked the Sycamores' best hitting clip of the year at .202.
Holland, who led the squad with 32 kills combined in three matches, received an all-tourney team nod.
Next — The Sycamores open their home slate on Friday against IUPUI.
