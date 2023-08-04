Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.