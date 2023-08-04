Several high school state champions highlight the roster of newcomers for the Indiana State’s cross country and track and field programs this coming school year.
ISU program director Angela Martin announced the Sycamores’ full 2023 signing class Friday.
The incoming class consists of 39 student-athletes, 21 women and 18 men for the 2023-24 season, 24 of the 39 newcomers are Indiana natives, with Illinois (10), Missouri (three), Kentucky (one) and the Virgin Islands (one) represented.
“Our staff is really excited to have the opportunity to work with this incoming class,” Martin said in a news release from ISU sports information. “We have numerous state champions, state placers and even a state record holder joining our championship team culture. Both our men’s and women’s teams have improved in the offseason, and our newcomers will compete for conference places and national qualifying positions right away.”
The 39 newcomers join a Sycamore program that swept the Missouri Valley Conference men’s indoor and outdoor track and field championships for the second straight year. Indiana State also earned top-three finishes on the women’s side at both MVC championships.
The Sycamores’ 15 NCAA East Regional first-round entries were the most for the program since 2015, with two student-athletes earning spots in the NCAA outdoor championships and one qualifying for the NCAA indoor championships.
ISU radio
• Coaches Show back on air waves —Indiana State Athletics announced Friday that the live Indiana State Sycamores Coaches Show will return to WVIG-FM 105.5, with Honey’s Bar & Grill at the Terre Haute Brewing Company serving as the venue.
The hour-long show will be hosted by John Sherman and will feature interviews with ISU coaches and student-athletes.
ISU Athletics and the Terre Haute Brewing Company have previously partnered on “Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale” which pays homage to a celebration of Sycamore pride, while also promoting the state of Indiana as the “Crossroads of America.” The cans have ISU school colors and the Sycamore logo.
“I’m excited to continue this partnership by now hosting the Coaches Show within the Terre Haute Brewing Company walls at Honey’s Bar & Grill,” assistant athletic director for sponsorships Corey Clark said. “The Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale continues to grow in popularity, which is why you see them selling it in more and more stores per the request of the store.”
The Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale will be sold at Hulman Center and Indiana State home athletic events. Fans can purchase the product directly from the brewery or at select local retailers, including Baesler’s, Seventh and 70, House of Spirits, and Liquor First Seelyville. The Sycamore Crossroads Cream Ale is on sale in 29 Krogers between Indianapolis and Terre Haute.
Girls golf
• Victor spoils — On Thursday in West Lafayette, Terre Haute South High School shot a 347 to beat out 13 schools at the West Lafayette Girls Invitational.
The Braves shot a 347 to comfortably edge second-place Lake Central by 13 strokes. West Lafayette shot a 371 to finish in third. Terre Haute North shot a 461 to place 13th.
The Braves were paced by Rylee Roscoe, who shot a 83 for the third best among individuals at the event. Teammate Presley White was right behind, placing fourth with an 85.
Delaney Ferres was the lone Patriot to shoot under 100 with an 89.
Medalist was Western’s Elizabeth Mercer, who shot a 69.
