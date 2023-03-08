The Indiana State baseball team secured its second two-game winning streak of the early season Wednesday.
Sophomore Randal Diaz hammered a three-run shot for the go-ahead blast in the top of the eighth inning with one out as ISU (4-8) won 7-4 over Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
ISU swept the two-game, two-day series.
ISU senior Seth Gergely went 2-for-3 with an RBI and double. Junior Josue Urdaneta went 2-for-4 with two runs and a double.
Lefty sophomore pitcher Jared Spencer became the fourth Sycamore slinger to record a win, allowing three innings, two hits, three walks and five fanned batters.
The Sycamores travel Friday to Memphis for the start of a three-game series.
I I I
In other action Wednesday:
• Rose-Hulman wins home opener — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology rode a three-hit night by Kade Kline to a 6-4 win over Greenville University on Wednesday to jumpstart the year at home.
Kline added three RBI, one run and a two-run triple for the Engineers. Andy Krajecki added two hits and a run.
Alex Lewandowski threw four shutout innings to get the win. He had three hits, one walk and three strikeouts.
Rose-Hulman (4-3) hosts Alma for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.