Mike Sears homered twice to highlight Indiana State’s Sunday doubleheader sweep over Valparaiso as the Sycamores closed out the weekend baseball series with 7-2 and 4-2 wins at Bob Warn Field.
ISU (11-11, 3-0 MVC) remains undefeated in Missouri Valley Conference play following the sweep as the Sycamores came from behind in both games. Joe Kido added a pair of clutch RBI in the first game, while ISU’s bullpen and defense shut down the Beacons (7-10, 0-3 MVC) in the second game.
The weekend sweep marked Indiana State’s first 3-0 start in MVC play since 2016. It is just fifth time in program history that ISU has opened MVC play with a 3-0 record dating back to 1985.
In Game 1, Sears homered twice and Kido came through with a pair of clutch two-out RBIs.
Sears connected on a three-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth inning and added a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth for his first multi-homer game as a Sycamore. Kido tied the game up with his two-out RBI double to right field in the fourth and added the go-ahead two-out RBI single in the sixth as the redshirt junior continued to display the clutch hitting he’s been known for throughout his career.
The offensive output was in support of right-hander Connor Fenlong (2-2) as the redshirt senior posted his second quality start of the season. Fenlong went seven innings Sunday, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out five. He retired 16 batters in a row from the first to the sixth innings before the streak was snapped in the top of the seventh.
Jared Spencer went the final two innings in relief to close out the contest. The sophomore left-hander struck out the side in the eighth and started a double play on a comebacker to the mound in the ninth.
Randal Diaz, Kido and Sears all posted multi-hit games for the afternoon, while Kido and Grant Magill doubled. Miguel Rivera added his third stolen base of the season.
In Game 2, Indiana State utilized timely hitting early in the contest and a strong outing from the bullpen.
The Sycamores scored all four runs over the first three innings with Adam Pottinger, Josue Urdantea, Rivera and Keegan Watson all driving in RBI in the contest. The defense was solid the rest of the way for the six ISU pitchers on the mound with Dominic Krupinski, Pottinger, Urdaneta and Rivera all making spectacular defensive plays in the field.
Seth Gergely and Urdaneta had two hits apiece in the win, while Rivera added a double for the Sycamores. Gergely added his team-leading eighth stolen base to highlight the offense.
Cameron Holycross (1-0) picked up the win following a scoreless 2.2-inning relief stint. Spencer retired all three outs in the ninth to record his first collegiate save.
Indiana State remains at home as the Sycamores welcome Purdue for a midweek non-conference game Tuesday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Bob Warn Field.
• • •
In other baseball Sunday:
• Engineers sweep — At Defiance, Ohio, Rose-Hulman opened Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of Defiance. Scores were 10-2 and 5-3 respectively.
In the opener, Ian Kline dominated on the mound with seven innings of three-hit baseball. The Rose ace struck out eight batters while only allowing one unearned run to pick up his second win of the season.
On the offensive side, the Engineers were all over the Yellow Jackets pitchers with 10 runs on 15 hits. Kade Kline, Peter Rogers, Andy Krajecki, Ben Christiansen, Dalton Busboom, Conner O'Connell and Blake Deckard contributed two hits apiece to the attack.
In the nightcap, the bats cooled down and the pitchers took center stage.
Starter Alec Lewandowski hurled four innings of two-run baseball. In relief, Zacheus Carr and Evan Chung combined to go four innings of no-hit baseball, only allowing two total baserunners before Jonathan Oliger came in to close it in the ninth. The Yellow Jackets rallied in the ninth with a three hits to put the tying run on first base with the potential game-winning run at the dish, but Oliger was able to pick up his third save of the season
At the plate, the Engineers got it started in the first inning with a three-run homer from Christiansen to give Rose-Hulman an early lead that it would not relinquish.
Oliger and Christiansen would lead the team in the second game with two hits apiece.
The Engineers (9-6 overall, 2-0 HCAC) will return to Art Nehf Field on Wednesday to host Wabash at 6 p.m. Defiance dropped to 3-10 and 0-2.
Softball
• Engineer throws no-hitter — On Sunday, Rose-Hulman sophomore Phoebe Worstell became the first player in program history to throw two career no-hitters to highlight a home doubleheader sweep over Blackburn College.
Worstell struck out six batters and walked two in throwing a no-hitter in the 4-0 Game 1 victory. Worstell also contributed a two-run double and an RBI single to the Engineers' offense.
The no-hitter marks the fifth in Rose softball history. Others were Worstell against Finlandia on March 3, 2021, Jenny Miller against Northwestern (Minn.) in 2016, Jordan Goslee with the school's only perfect game against Hanover in 2009 and Tabatha Doughty against Centre in 2001.
In the nightcap, Rose-Hulman relied on three home runs and a seven-run fourth inning to chalk up an 11-3 victory.
MaKenzie Morgan, Lang and Worstell hammered the Engineers' roundtrippers. Worstell also scored three runs and had two hits with one RBI. Morgan was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Lang also was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
The offensive outburst helped Ashley Pinkham earn a win with a complete game in the pitching circle. Pinkham scattered nine hits with six strikeouts to improve her record to 2-1.
The Engineers (4-6) will host Eureka College at 5 p.m. Monday in another doubleheader at the RHIT Softball Field. Blackburn dropped to 5-5.
Men’s tennis
• Rose-Hulman 6, Anderson 3 — At the Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club, the host Engineers won the top five singles matches Saturday to pick up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win.
Anderson led 2-1 after doubles, but Owen Reynolds, Grant Paradowski, Rhian Seneviratne, Renato Prado and Andrew Leonard took singles wins.
Prado and Ryan Burch picked up the doubles point for Rose-Hulman, now 6-7 overall and 1-0 in the HCAC. Rose hosts Earlham on Wednesday.
Golf
• Rea Park Senior Men — The minimum age has been lowered to 55 for the Rea Park Senior Men’s Golf League.
Registration is 9 to 11 a.m. April 12 and April 19 at Rea Park. Membership fee is still $25. First matches are scheduled April 26.
• Sycamore Club — The Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night League will begin play April 12 at Mark’s Par 3. For more information, call 812-249-6640.
• Ace posted — The first hole in one at Rea Park for 2023 was posted Sunday. On the third hole, 152 yards. Roger Nelson hit a 6-iron for his first hole-in-one ever.
Witnesses were Mike Fisher of Terre Haute and Emma Fisher of Indianapolis.
