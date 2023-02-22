Luis Hernandez hit a first-inning solo homer Wednesday evening, but Indiana State lost 9-3 to 22nd-ranked Miami in college baseball.
Brennyn Cutts was the losing pitcher for the Sycamores, while Hernandez had two of the team’s five hits.
Now 2-2, Indiana State opens a three-game series with a doubleheader Saturday against Northeastern at Port Charlotte, Fla.
Girls basketball
• Paris 41, Robinson 27 — At Pana, Ill., the Tigers held the Maroons scoreless for almost the entire first half of Illinois Class 2A Pana Sectional play on Tuesday.
Paris led 9-0 after a quarter and 20-2 at halftime against the team that had cost the Tigers an undisputed Little Illini Conference championship.
Graci Watson led Paris with a game-high 10 points but the balanced attack also included nine points from Trinity Tingley, eight each from Kaitlyn Coombes and Kendra Young and six from Deming Hawkins.
Robinson, which won its regular-season game against Paris but lost to the Tigers in the LIC Tournament championship game, got seven points each from Alexia Zane and Katelyn Jones, five each from Marisa Zane and Elizabeth Shea and three from Taylor Blank.
Paris, 29-3, plays at 7 p.m. CST Thursday for the sectional championship against 24-9 Pana. Pana beat Teutopolis 59-52 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.
“It’s a rematch of last year’s sectional title game,” Paris coach Dave Tingley said. “We have played in some really big games this year already and we feel like we are poised the ready for the challenge.
“My seniors have been through it all over the past seven years and know what it’s like to perform under pressure,” he added. “It should be a great game.”
Auto racing
• Rose-Hulman’s Chick places fifth — At Daytona, Fla., Rose-Hulman junior Mandy Chick climbed from 31st place to a fifth-place finish at last weekend’s ARCA Menards Series race at Daytona International Speedway.
Chick had qualified 25th and moved up to 11th, only to have a penalty for speeding in the pits drop her back in the pack. She is just the fourth woman in ARCA history with a top-five finish.
Chick said she hopes to compete in another 12 to 14 races during the season while continuing to balance her academic and extracurricular pursuits.
Men’s basketball
• Engineers earn all-conference honors — Rose-Hulman’s Miles McGowen has been named a first-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference player, the league announced Wednesday.
Max Chaplin of the Engineers was an honorable-mention pick. The Engineers play an HCAC Tournament semifinal game Friday at Manchester.
Rose also had four players make the 2023 NCAA Division III CSC Academic all-District: Willie Bowman, Simon Blair, Bradley Harden and Zachary Jackson. Jamie Baum got the recognition for the women’s team.
Women’s basketball
• Point Park 84, SMWC 61 — At Pittsburgh, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods concluded its women’s season in the River States Conference Tournament.
Brionna Sims led the team with 14 points off the bench and Avalee Jeffers had 10 and eight boards. The Pomeroys (16-11) secured their third best win total.
College track
• Porter gets MVC recognition — Indiana State’s Ryann Porter is the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after top-three finishes in 60-meter hurdles and long jump at the ISU Open.
Porter currently ranks third in the conference in hurdles and seventh in long jump and has the top conference mark in triple jump.
• Hobbs picked — Rose-Hulman’s Jailen Hobbs is the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
He set school and HCAC records in the 60-meter dash at 6.81 seconds and 200-m dash at 22.12 last week.
Men’s tennis
• Reynolds feted — Rose-Hulman’s Owen Reynolds is Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.
Men’s volleyball
• SMWC 3, Midway 0 — At Saint Mary of the Woods College, the host Pomeroys swept Midway 25-23, 25-14, 26-24 for their first victory ever.
Mark Zmojdzin paced the team with 18 kills, while Connor Orrock totaled 21 assists.
The Pomeroys face Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday and Saturday on the road.
Boys basketball
• Casey 56, Neoga 35 — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors advanced to the championship game of the Class 1A Cumberland Regional with a win Wednesday.
Jackson Parcel had 15 points and Jacob Clement 11 for Casey, which plays for the championship on Friday.
Sullivan 76, South Vermillion 50 — At Clinton, Eli Gettinger scored a game-high 33 points for the Golden Arrows (17-6). Luke Adams scored 14.
The Wildcats (8-15) got 21 points from Luke Bush and Aden Wallace had 12 points.
On Friday, Sullivan hosts North Daviess. On March 1, South Vermillion plays Brown County in the Class 3A Northview Sectional.
Boys swimming
• Roberts places 11th — At Plainfield, Terre Haute South diver Peyton White placed 11th Tuesday night in the diving regional with a score of 276.50.
The top eight at the competition advanced to Saturday’s state finals.
