Indiana State head volleyball coach Ashlee Pritchard announced the addition of Justin Kean to her coaching staff Thursday afternoon.
Kean joins the Sycamores after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach at IU East, where he was the offensive coordinator and coached the setters. The Red Wolves compiled a 51-33 overall record with a 33-11 record in River States Conference play during his tenure, winning a pair of division titles and advancing to the 2020-21 NAIA Tournament.
Under Kean’s tutelage, IU East produced the River States Conference Setter of the Year each of the last two seasons. Kean was named the 2019 River States Conference Assistant Coach of the Year following an 18-win season in his first year with IU East.
Prior to his time at IU East, Kean spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Marian, with seven of those seasons coming during Pritchard’s tenure as head coach. The Knights won 149 games during Kean’s time on the sidelines in Indianapolis,
Baseball
Wednesday
• Post 346 7, Crawfordsville 3 — At TH North, Post 346 used a pair of three-run innings to improve to 2-0 with a win over Crawfordsville Post 72.
Pierson Barnes was 2-for-3 with four RBI and a home run. Nick Bray also hit a home run.
Caden Mason and Barnes added triples.
Post 346 will play in a tournament at Ballwin, Mo. starting Friday.
