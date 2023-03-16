The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College men’s volleyball team came up just short of picking up a home win Wednesday against Rio Grande.
The Pomeroys’ Julian Green drilled a match-high 15 kills, but the Pomeroys dropped the match 3-1 (26-24, 17-25, 25-21, 26-24).
In the fourth set, the Pomeroys looked poised to send it to a fifth set. Christian Green put a kill down for a 12-7 lead. Jonathan Teo, who had a solid match with five kills and four blocks, put a kill down for a 16-8 lead.
Rio Grande ounted a rally, pulling within 23-20 on a kill by Tyler Miller-Bross. SMWC went up 24-22, but Rio Grande ran off four straight points to clinch the match.
Mark Zmojdzin chipped in with 11 kills, Zon Mendiola had a team-high 17 digs and Connor Orrock had 28 assists.
SMWC (2-20, 0-12) plays host to Bethel 7 p.m. Friday.
Prep baseball
- — At Robinson, Ill., a sixth-inning rally by the Maroons fell short in a Little Illini Conference game Wednesday.
Landon Boatman was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs and Will Ross was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the 2-0 Lions, while Blayne Francis, Kade Patton and Josh Kirkwood all had doubles.
Robinson, 0-1, was led by Garrett Winterrowd’s two hits. Elijah Robb was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs, Judson Pinkston 1 for 2 with a double and Brysen Legg had a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth-inning rally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.