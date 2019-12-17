Illinois’ revamped football system died before it ever got a chance to see the light of the day.
On Tuesday, the Illinois High School Association member schools approved a proposal to rescind a football district scheduling system that was approved a year ago, and slated to begin in 2021. As a result, regular-season football scheduling and the IHSA playoffs will remain unchanged from their current format.
“There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021. We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”
The vote to rescind the district-based playoff system was approved by a 374-241 vote, with 87 schools abstaining.
The district-based system would have eliminated existing conferences and placed football teams in enrollment-based districts that would have compromised their regular season schedule. With the round-robin in-effect, schools would have a chance to determine playoff positions against one another.
The current system uses conferences and a win-threshold to determine who qualifies for the playoffs. Schools are not assured of their class in a given tournament depending on which teams qualify for the playoffs.
Among the criticisms against the district system was that some schools might have undue travel to play like-sized schools. In Eastern Illinois, where schools are isolated from the geographic centers of Illinois, the district system could have increased travel for some schools.
Basketball
• Area inductees named — The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its newest inductees for the women’s division. Two individuals with ties to the Wabash Valley will be recognized at the April 25 induction dinner.
Former Indiana State standout Amy Walker Sundt will be inducted while Harry Metheny will receive the Silver Medal Award for his contributions to girls basketball.
Sundt graduated from Bedford North Lawrence in 1991 and was a part of its basketball teams — one that claimed the state championship and one that was runner-up in the finals. She was a member of the Indiana All-Star team and enrolled at ISU in the fall of 1991.
She played in 107 games, scoring 1,333 points. She ranks in the Top Ten in single-season totals with 355 points scored in 27 games her senior season, averaging 19.8 points per contest and 5.1 steals.
She earned first-team Missouri Valley Conference honors her senior season, leading the league in scoring, and was named player of the year. She accounted for eight school records in her career in scoring and assists.
Sundt was recognized as being on an all-decade team in the school’s observance of centennial basketball.
Metheny graduated from Shelburn High School in 1952. He served as a guidance counselor in Perry Township schools for 30 years before retiring.
He was a leader in developing and organizing summer leagues for girls. One Central Indiana league had some of the top players in the state.
Those leagues provided the opportunity for several of them to earn college scholarships. Eleven of them have been inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
• Indiana boys polls — Linton remains No. 1 in the Class 2A boys basketball poll, receiving 11 of the 16 available first-place votes. The Miners are the only local team in the top 10 in any of the four classes. Sullivan is receiving votes in the Class 3A poll.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (11) 5-0 310 3
2. Bloomington South (5) 4-0 269 2
3. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 223 5
4. Lawrence Central 2-1 205 1
5. Warren Central 3-0 165 6
6. Floyd Central 4-0 148 9
7. Brownsburg 5-1 141 4
8. Fishers 4-0 120 NR
9. Westfield 4-0 78 NR
10. S. Bend Adams 4-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes: Jeffersonville 32. Carmel 30. Culver Academy 30. Bloomington North 26. Indpls Cathedral 23. Indianapolis Attucks 23. Lake Central 14. Homestead 13. Columbus North 12. Goshen 9. Ev. Reitz 6. Zionsville 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (16) 5-0 320 1
2. Danville 6-0 254 T6
3. Heritage Hills 3-1 225 2
4. Connersville 5-0 166 NR
5. Greensburg 2-1 158 3
6. Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 147 T6
7. Ev. Bosse 2-1 124 4
8. Princeton 3-1 97 5
9. Norwell 4-0 91 NR
10. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 4-1 69 8
Others receiving votes: Delta 64. N. Harrison 57. Jimtown 55. Beech Grove 21. Greencastle 17. Sullivan 17. Indian Creek 14. NorthWood 10. Peru 7. Northwestern 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (11) 4-0 304 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 3-1 261 3
3. Blackford 4-0 239 4
4. Shenandoah (1) 3-1 219 2
5. Prairie Hts. 6-0 167 6
6. Tipton 6-0 163 7
7. Ev. Mater Dei 5-1 75 NR
8. Southwestern (Jefferson) 5-2 72 5
9. University 4-0 69 NR
10. S. Decatur 5-0 65 NR
Others receiving votes: Wapahani 62. Indpls Howe 43. Lapel 39. Paoli 38. Northeastern 32. N. Posey 18. LaVille 14. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Andrean 10. Indpls Park Tudor 9. Westview 7.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Gary 21st Century (9) 6-0 306 1
2. Barr-Reeve (7) 4-0 280 2
3. Bloomfield 4-0 229 3
4. Greenwood Christian 5-0 218 4
5. Kouts 5-0 206 5
6. Covington 4-2 119 8
7. Lafayette Catholic 3-2 117 7
8. Loogootee 3-1 109 6
9. Oldenburg 3-1 100 9
10. Providence Cristo Rey 6-0 87 NR
Others receiving votes: Morristown 62. Dubois 34. Christian Academy 20. Attica 18. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 9. Indpls Metro 6.
