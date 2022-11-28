Indiana State's Dante Hendrix was a first-team all-conference selection and Cade Chambers was named Freshman of the Year as the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its postseason awards Monday.
Hendrix’s selection marked the second first-team nod in the redshirt senior’s career after previously receiving the honor in 2019. Justin Dinka (RB) and Rylan Cole (DB) both received second-team recognition for the first time in their ISU careers. Harry Van Dyne (WR), Lucas Hunter (DL) and Jose Vazquez IV (OL) all received honorable-mention honors.
Quarterback Cade Chambers was named the Freshman of the Year, receiving 59 out of a total 66 possible points on his way to becoming the first Indiana State football player in program history to receive Valley Freshman of the Year honors dating back to the award’s inception in 1999. He is also the first Sycamore to be honored by one of the conference’s premier postseason awards since Ryan Boyle (Newcomer) and Coach Curt Mallory (Coach) both took home honors in 2018.
Hendrix posted another strong campaign in his final season. The Florence, Ky., native finished among the Valley leaders in receptions (50) and receiving yards (719) while adding four touchdowns in 2022. He posted three 100-yard receiving efforts in MVFC play against Youngstown State (117), North Dakota State (109) and Illinois State (107) and wrapped up his final season as ISU’s all-time career receiving yards leader (2,500) and second in career receptions (190).
Chambers was the only MVFC freshman to be named to the Jerry Rice Watch List this season and subsequently became one of the 30 finalists nationwide to make the list. He finished with 938 passing pards and an 8:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year. He added 111 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.
Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, while Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was tabbed the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. Western Illinois’ Naseim Brantley was the conference Newcomer of the Year, and South Dakota State’s Coach John Stiegelmeier was named the MVFC Coach of the Year.
Basketball
- Rose's McGowen chosen -- Rose-Hulman sophomore Miles McGowen has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week after two strong performances on the road last week.
McGowen averaged 16.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Engineers defeated Albion 71-65 and fell 75-68 at Carthage. For the week, McGowen shot 55% from the field and 73% from the free throw line during the pair of double-double performances.
Rose-Hulman stands 2-3 on the season and returns to action on Wednesday night on the road at Fontbonne.
Volleyball
- Gall, Hamilton named -- Indiana State juniors Karinna Gall and Kaitlyn Hamilton earned Missouri Valley Conference honors Monday, as the Sycamore duo were both named to the MVC Honorable Mention Scholar-Athlete Team.
Gall, an outside hitter from Belleville, Illinois, has a 3.91 cumulative GPA as a special education major with a concentration in middle school math teaching. She was second on the Indiana State roster in both kills (194) and digs (278), with her 3.20 digs per set ranking in the top 15 in the MVC.
Hamilton, a right-side hitter from Lawrence, Kansas, has a 3.81 cumulative GPA as a nursing major. She led Indiana State in kills with 248, while her 2.82 kills per set ranked 16th in the MVC.
Prep girls basketball
- North Knox 64, North Central 39 -- At Bicknell, Class 2A's third-ranked Warriors pulled away in the second half.
North Central is now 4-3 and plays Thursday at Shakamak. North Knox, 8-0, hosts South Knox on Friday.
- White River Valley 52, Clay City 48 -- At Clay City, the host Eels were down a point with 13 seconds left but couldn't come up with a winning shot in a SouthWestern Athletic Conference game.
Now 2-5 overall, 0-3 in the SWIAC, the Eels are at Riverton Parke on Thursday. WRV, 4-4 and 2-0, hosts Springs Valley on Saturday.
- Lions go 0-4 -- At Robinson, Ill., Marshall lost all four of its games at the Thanksgiving Tournament.
Marshall lost 48-34 to Fairfield despite 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals by Zara Engledow and nine points by Mya Clark; lost 60-46 to Effingham St. Anthony although Engledow had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Adi Scott 10 points and nine rebounds and Lynn Welborn eight points and 13 rebounds; were nipped 50-48 by the host Maroons even though Scott had 16 points and 21 rebounds and Welborn 12 points and nine rebounds; and fell 69-55 to Mt. Carmel despite 17 points by Marlee Heighton, 12 by Engledow, 10 points and nine rebounds by Libby McFarland and 10 points and seven rebounds by Scott.
Marshall hosts Tri-County on Tuesday.
