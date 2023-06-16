Joey Hart is expected to sign his national letter of intent Saturday to play college basketball at Kentucky.
The Indiana All-Star from Linton, who was forced to miss All-Star competition because of a toe injury, had originally signed with Central Florida but requested a release from that letter following the high school season, during which Hart led the Miners to the Class 2A state championship game.
Prep tennis
Local prep tennis stars earn Indiana accolades —
In Pendleton, Indiana, Sunday at the Community Sports & Wellness Center, Hanna Burkhart of Sullivan and Ayden Zinkovich from Terre Haute South participated in the 25th Annual North South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup was played. The South Team was victorious over the North Squad by a score of 27-25 in an exciting finish.
College Track and Field
Porter an All-American for third year running —
- In Austin, Texas, Indiana State junior jumper Ryann Porter earned Honorable Mention All-America honors for the third straight season Saturday with a top-20 finish in the triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships.
Porter recorded her top mark at 42-09.00, her best wind-legal mark of the year, for 19th placement.
Saturday’s performance wraps up a junior season for Porter which saw her win the MVC indoor and outdoor triple jump title for the second straight year. In addition, she earned all-conference honors as a hurdler during both. Porter earned the MVC’s Elite 17 Award in the winter and spring.
Martin picks up USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region accolade —
- Indiana State Track and Field’s Angela Martin was tabbed the Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year Thursday.
The national honor for Martin comes after a season in which Indiana State swept the MVC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Championships for a second straight year, becoming the first men’s program since Wichita State in 2016 and 2017 to win the MVC Men’s Indoor and Outdoor Championships in consecutive years. Martin guided Indiana State to its first-ever No.1 Great Lakes Region ranking in March and had the Sycamores among the top five in the region for the majority of the 2023 season. She helped the Sycamores to the top of the MVC, Martin was named the MVC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year and the MVC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2023.
Indiana State’s outdoor season culminated in the program’s 12th MVC Championship, scoring 186 points. The 186 points were the third-most in program history at the MVC Championships, behind only the 2012 (187.5) and 2013 (198) title teams.
College Baseball
Another one for Fenlong—
- Red shirt senior pitcher Connor Fenlong collected a litany of accolades this year. The latest was garnered was third All-American selection by ABCA/Rawlings Third Team on Friday.
The Sycamore right-hander picked up his third All-American nod of the 2023 postseason with the announcement. He was previously named to the Collegiate Baseball News All-American Second Team and the NCBWA All-American Third Team.
The Upstate New York product was a Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year and ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team selection.
The second day weekend starter went 11-3 with a 3.45 ERA and logged 114.2 innings. Fenlong leads the NCAA with four complete game shutouts in 2023. He went a span of 30.0 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run over the month of May.
