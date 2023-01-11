Former Terre Haute North High School and Indiana State defensive lineman Michael Ghant was named the Patriots’ head football coach Wednesday. The announcement came via the Terre Haute North Twitter account.
Women’s basketball
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 64, Simmons College (Ky.) 56 — At Louisville, Abbi Parker hit a dagger late 3-pointer to guide Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods to a 64-56 win at Simmons College (Ky) on Tuesday.
The Pomeroys (10-5) were led in scoring by Brionna Sims with 14 points. SMWC hosts Indiana University Kokomo on Saturday.
Boys basketball
• Hart honored — Linton senior Joey Hart has been endowed the honor of competing in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games in Houston.
The local standout will be one of 24 boys unveiled Jan. 24 on ESPN. The girls team will have 24 players named then too.
Prep wrestling
• South Vermillion 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 30 — At Clinton, South Vermillion posted a home win over St. Joseph Ogden (Ill.) on Tuesday.
The Wildcats won nine bouts, including Josiah McBride’s pin in 37 seconds in the lightweight division.
At 170 pounds, Alex Shryock came away with a 17-0 technical-fall victory after 3:30 had elapsed.
Girls wrestling
• Patriots advance — At Franklin High School, three of five Terre Haute North girls progressed to the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state tournament after getting out of the regional stage Friday.
The Patriots placed fifth in the tourney.
Sadie Osburn (160-pound class), Sophia Buechner (120) and Kayleigh Medley (138) will vie for the top spot in the state Friday at Mooresville.
