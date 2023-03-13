Indiana State’s Seth Gergely was named the Missouri Valley Baseball Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon.
Gergely earns the honors for the first time in the 2023 season as he hit .400 on his way to leading ISU to a 5-0 week. The Sycamores swept the midweek series against Southeast Missouri State and took all three games this past weekend in Memphis.
Gergely opened the week with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with three RBI and two stolen bases in the Sycamores’ 8-3 win over SEMO and followed up with two more hits, a double, and two stolen bases in ISU’s 7-4 win over the Redhawks on Friday.
The redshirt senior reached base safely and scored in all three games in the weekend against Memphis as ISU posted their first road sweep of the year. Gergely highlighted his weekend with two RBI in Saturday’s 7-3 win, while his ninth-inning double and run scored in the series finale added insurance in the 5-2 win.
For the season, Gergely is hitting .283 from the plate with three doubles, a home. run, and eight RBI. He currently sits second in the MVC with six stolen bases on the year and is second with five HBPs.
Softball
- Sycamore games rescheduled -- Indiana State's softball doubleheader at IUPUI scheduled Tuesday has been moved to a 1 p.m. Wednesday start because of low temperatures in the forecast.
ISU is 8-11 after going 1-4 at the Tiger Classic at Memphis over the weekend. The Jaguars are 3-12.
The Sycamores open their Missouri Valley Conference schedule at home this coming weekend, starting with a Friday game against Illinois-Chicago.
Basketball
- Zionsville star is Miss Basketball -- Zionsville's Laila Hull, a 6-foot-1 guard who will play at North Carolina, was named Miss Basketball on Monday by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and All-Star game director Mike Broughton.
Hull averaged 22.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the 20-3 Eagles.
Hull got 70 votes, trailed by RaShunda Jones of South Bend Washington with 46, Amiyah Reynolds of South Bend Washington with 30, Karsyn Norman of state champion Bedford North Lawrence with 12 and Amber Tretter of Class 2A state champion Forest Park with 10.
