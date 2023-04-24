Indiana State swept the Missouri Valley Conference weekly baseball awards Monday as Seth Gergely (Player of the Week) and Connor Fenlong (Pitcher of the Week) were honored.
The Sycamore duo led ISU to a 3-0 week with a midweek win over No. 4 Vanderbilt and clinched the series win over Southern Illinois with a pair of victories on Saturday and Sunday.
Gergely claims Player of the Week honors for the second time in 2023 after posting a .727 batting average with eight hits over 11 at-bats. For the week, Gergely reached base 12 times over his 16 plate appearances, including five times against Vanderbilt in the midweek 10-2 win over the Commodores. He scored three runs and drove in six while posting a 1.000 slugging percentage and an .800 on-base percentage.
Fenlong claims Pitcher of the Week recognition for the first time in 2023 after going the distance in a dominant complete game, one-hit shutout of Southern Illinois on Sunday afternoon. The redshirt senior surrendered just a leadoff infield single in the first inning and did not allow a runner on base after the second on his way to posting his first collegiate shutout.
Fenlong retired the final 15 batters he faced and allowed just four fair balls out of the infield over an 89-pitch outing that resulted in Indiana State’s third shutout of the season.
Prep baseball
- Mooresville 11, Terre Haute South 2 -- At South, Brady Wilson went 3 for 4 but the Braves lost to the Pioneers.
- Terre Haute North 13, Parke Heritage 0 -- At Rockville, the visiting Patriots picked up a win and will host Linton on Tuesday.
- Dugger Union 2, Columbus Christian 1 -- At Dugger, Chase Bond struck on 16 batters and drove in the winning run with a seventh-inning triple for the Bulldogs.
- North Central 5, North Vermillion 3 -- At Farmersburg, Kam Fagg was winning pitcher for the Thunderbirds.
Prep softball
- Terre Haute South 14, West Vigo 2 -- At West Vigo, the visiting Braves picked up a win against their county rivals.
Marlee Loudermilk was 4 for 4 with five RBI for the Braves while Lakyn Hadley was 3 for 3 with a double; Peyton Simmons 3 for 4 with a homer; Lexi Kinzer 2 for 4 with three runs; and Maddy Griswold had three RBI. Emma Cesinger was the winning pitcher.
- North Central 16, North Vermillion 1 -- At Farmersburg, the 3-11 Thunderbirds won their second straight game.
- Eastern Greene 13, Shakamak 12 -- At Little Cincinnati, Madelyn Kennett had three hits and two RBI and Kaelyn Barton drove in three runs, but the Lakers fell to 3-8 when an unearned run scored in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Prep track
- Knights sweep Braves -- At Brazil, Northview swept dual meets against Terre Haute South, the boys winning 68-64 and the girls prevailing 80-51.
For the Northview boys, Tyler Lee won both sprints and was on a winning 4x100 team and Cain Garrison won both hurdles race and was also on the 4x100 team. Ethan Aidoo won the 800 and the 1,600 and was part of the winning 4x400 team for South.
For the Northview girls, Jenna Farris won both hurdles races and was part of a winning 4x100 team, while South's Cassidy Pettijohn won the 100 and the 200 and was on a winning 4x400 team.
South competes Friday in the Conference Indiana championships at Bloomington North.
- Arrows, Miners win -- At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows dominated the boys meet at the Sullivan Invitational, but Linton edged Sullivan in the girls meet.
Linton's girls, with Sophie Hale winning both hurdles races and both jumps, had 96 points to 94 for Sullivan, 38 for North Daviess and 16 for Bloomfield. Sullivan had three other two-time winners: McKenzie Allen in the 100 and 200, Peyton Smith in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Becca Robbins in shot put and discus.
Cooper Bock led Sullivan's boys with wins in both hurdles races plus the 200. Chase Catlin won the 100 and pole vault for the Arrows, while Bloomfield's Justin Beard won the 800, the 1,600 and high jump. Sullivan finished with 117 points to 58 for Linton, 51 for Bloomfield and 18 for North Daviess.
Prep tennis
- Terre Haute South 5, Northview 0 -- At Brazil, the Braves blanked the host Knights.
Singles -- Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Martina Sutherland 6-0, 6-0; Aja Irish def. Samantha Hendricks 6-0, 6-0; Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Caroline Kooistra 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles -- Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Katie Boor-Kambree James 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Addie Bowman-Ariella Engle 6-1, 6-0.
JV -- South won 8-1.
Next -- Terre Haute South (8-6) hosts West Vigo on Wednesday.
Prep golf
- Terre Haute North 164, Sullivan 176 -- At Sullivan Elks, Cole Higham was medalist with a 39 for the Patriots while Rowdy Adams shot a 42 for the Golden Arrows.
- Terre Haute South 159, Greencastle 167 -- At Greencastle, Nick Winning led the winning Braves with a 36.
- Covington wins three-way match -- At Matthews Park, Covington shot 189 to nip host South Vermillion by four strokes, while Attica shot 222. South Vermillion's Tucker Higgins was medalist with a 40.
The Wildcats host Sullivan on Thursday at Geneva Hills.
College golf
- Pomeroys fourth -- At Florence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is in fourth place after two rounds of the River States Conference women's championship meet at Belterra Casino and Resort.
Brooklee Bussing (Northview) is one shot out of the individual lead.
