South Vermillion's junior quarterback Dominic Garzolini has completed 45 of 74 passing attempts for 748 yards and 10 touchdowns in the ongoing high school football season.
Garzolini delivered one of his best efforts on Saturday, when the Wildcats beat visiting Parke Heritage 48-8 in a Wabash River Conference game. Garzolini completed 14 of 17 pass for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Garzolini connected on TD passes of 28 yards to Alex Shryock, 11 yards to Aden Wallace and 17 yards to Parker Weir, helping South Vermillion build a 34-8 halftime lead against the Wolves. Garzolini also ran for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas Coleman also scored on TD runs of eight and six yards for the Wildcats, as did Hayden Kindred on a one-yard run. Dominick Hanson booted six extra points.
Gage Clones scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter for Parke Heritage.
Coach Greg Barrett's Wildcats (now 2-1 overall, 1-0 in the WRC) play host to cross-county rival North Vermillion (2-1, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Parke Heritage 0 8 0 0 — 8
South Vermillion 21 13 14 0 — 48
SV — Coleman 8 run (Hanson kick).
SV — Shryock 28 pass from Garzolini (Hanson kick).
SV — Coleman 6 run (Hanson kick).
SV — Wallace 11 pass from Garzolini (Hanson kick).
PH — Clones 1 run (Spurr run).
SV — Weir 17 pass from Garzolini (kick failed).
SV — Garzolini 3 run (Hanson kick).
SV — Kindred 1 run (Hanson kick).
In other prep football on Saturday:
• North Vermillion 53, Covington 6 — At Cayuga, the host Falcons rolled up 401 yards of total offense, including 130 yards from Andrew Botner and 104 from Cody Tryon, to beat Covington in a Wabash River Conference game.
Botner and Tryon ran for two touchdowns each. Botner also scored on a TD pass from Jerome White, who also connected with Ian Griffin for a one-yard Falcons touchdown. Wyatt Walters ran an interception back for another North Vermillion score.
In Friday prep football action:
• Northview 46, Sullivan 13 — At Sullivan, the Knights' one-two punch of Tyler Lee and Kyle Cottee led to a Western Indiana Conference Gold Division victory.
Both teams are at home this coming Friday, Northview (3-0, 1-0) against West Vigo and Sullivan (2-1, 0-1) against Linton.
- Monrovia 27, Linton 26, 2 OT — At Monrovia, the Miners' 22-game regular-season winning streak came to an end.
Paul Oliver scored two touchdowns in regulation play and Jesse Voigtschild and Eli Scott scored overtime touchdowns, but the Miners couldn't convert either extra point in overtime.
Now 2-1, Linton will be at Sullivan this Friday.
- North Central 56, Irvington Prep Academy 0 — At Indianapolis, Javier Gutierrez gained 102 yards on just four carries, Nathan Trench ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and James Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown for the winning Thunderbirds.
North Central (1-2) hosts Red Hill at 1 p.m. next Saturday. Irvington (0-3) is at Brown County on Friday.
- Moweaqua Central A&M 29, Marshall 14 — At Moweaqua, Ill., the Lions came up short in a nonconference game.
Now 0-2, the Lions begin Little Illini Conference play at home this Friday against Paris.
- Taylorville 35, Robinson 13 — At Taylorville, Ill., the visiting Maroons scored the first and last touchdowns of the game and had the statistical edge, but two turnovers proved costly.
A.J. Noblett rushed for 88 yards in four carries, including a 76-yard touchdown run, for Robinson (0-2), which opens conference play this Friday at Mt. Carmel.
- Casey 63, OPH 0 — At Casey, Ill., Nolan Clement opened the scoring with a 99-yard run and the Warriors returned two punts for touchdowns in taking a 56-0 halftime lead.
Casey (2-0) hosts Newton to begin Little Illini Conference play Friday. OPH (0-2) is at Carlyle that night.
• Martinsville 56, Metro East Lutheran 0 — At Edwardsville, Ill., the Bluestreaks amassed 504 yards of total offense, including two long touchdown runs each by Victor Herrera and Gabe Griffin as Martinsville won convincingly.
Herrera passed for 115 yards, while Griffin rushed for 158 yards for the Bluestreaks (now 2-0). Martinsville plays host to Amboy at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Prep soccer
• Braves win bracket in Hoosier Cup — At Bloomington North, Terre Haute South beat Evansville North 1-0 and Concordia Lutheran 8-0, while also playing Evansville Christian to a 1-1 draw, as the Braves won their bracket in the Hoosier Cup competition on Saturday.
South's Mallory Rich scored on an assist from Cassidy Pettijohn in the Evansville North win. Also for the Braves in the Concordia Lutheran win, Breena Ireland scored four goals, Mallory Rich scored two, and Ellie Luken and Kylee McGuirk score one each. Alaya Connely had four assists, while Rich, Luken and Estrella Dominguez added one apiece. In the Evansville Christian draw, South's Kennidy Dillion scored on an assist from Connely.
Prep tennis
• Sullivan 5, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., the Golden Arrows swept the host Eagles on Saturday.
Sullivan (10-4 overall, 5-0 in the Western Indiana Conference) plays host to Owen Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Vincennes Lincoln at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Singles — Houston Ferree (S) def. Jack Sichting (BC), 6-0, 6-2; Drew Baker (S) def. Owen East (BC), 6-1, 6-1; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Brandon Saechao (BC), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jayden Scott/Carter Mischler (S) def. Jon Kirchhofer/Jax Burt (BC), 6-1, 6-3; Dayton Grubb/Wyatt Epling (S) def. Cord Smith/Sawyer Gore (BC), 6-0, 6-2.
JV — Sullivan won 2-0.
College honors
• Zuege leads Woods volleyball to 10-1 start — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods outside hitter Hannah Zuege has helped give the Pomeroys a 10-1 start to the college volleyball season, and on Monday the River States Conference named Zuege its Attacker of the Week.
Zuege, a graduate student from Bedford, Texas, was named Most Valuable Player of the Showdown in the Woods as the Pomeroys won five matches by 3-0 margins. Zuege finished with 46 kills across four matches played, posting hitting percentages of .571, .381, .320 and .458.
Her 2023 season mark of .398 ranks 10th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Zuege added a 16-kill, four-dig, two-block performance earlier in the week in a 3-0 win against the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy. Zuege had a whopping .714 attack percentage in that victory.
"Hannah had the most dominant and efficient week of play that I have ever had from a player in 10 years of coaching," coach Ashley Harris said.
The Pomeroys return to action Friday at Kentucky State before opening River States Conference action Sept. 12 at Oakland City.
