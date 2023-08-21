Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger announced Monday afternoon the addition of former Sycamore student-athlete Alexis Newbolt as an assistant coach.
“I’m thrilled to have Lex joining our staff,” he said. “To have someone that played for me, while also playing at Indiana State, is really going to benefit our program. She knows exactly what is expected of our student-athletes on and off the floor because she had to face those same expectations. But she also has the perspective of being a Sycamore and what that means not only to our program and school, but also the fans and booster club members. I believe she will be able to have an incredible impact on the student-athletes in our program.”
Newbolt, a 2016 graduate of Indiana State, spent the past four years working with the FBC Ohio and Sports City Angels AAU programs, based in Cincinnati, while also working at her alma mater, Sycamore High School, during the 2022-2023 season as the assistant varsity/head JV coach. She previously spent time as the varsity assistant at Saint Bernard High School and also previously spent three years working in education as an assistant teacher and paraprofessional at Blue Ash, the Spencer Center, and Sycamore High School.
Newbolt played two seasons (2014-16) at Indiana State, appearing in 53 games and making 31 starts for the Sycamores. She earned MVC Newcomer of the Week honors in November 2014 after hitting eight 3-pointers across two Indiana State wins over Saint Louis and Butler. Newbolt averaged 5.0 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds while knocking down 55 3-pointers at a 30-percent clip for her Indiana State career. She also averaged just under one steal per game as a Sycamore. Newbolt set career-best marks of 16 points and five rebounds against Drake, while dishing out a career-high six assists in a win over Evansville.
“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel,” Newbolt said. “It feels like everything is just coming full circle for me. I loved my time at Indiana State when I played, so to be able to come back as a coach feels like it was meant to be.”
Prior to her playing career at Indiana State, Newbolt played for two seasons (2012-14) under Killinger at Moberly Area Community College, appearing in 58 games and making 34 starts for the nationally-ranked Greyhounds. She was an NJCAA Third Team All-American and WBCA Honorable Mention All-American in 2013-14, when she averaged 18.3 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. She ranked in the top 40 nationally in scoring (32nd) and steals per game (30th), earning First Team All-Region 16 honors. Newbolt averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 rebounds per game in 2012-13 for a Moberly team that ranked as high as 17th in the nation.
Prep volleyball
- Shakamak 3, Riverton Parke 2 -- At Jasonville, the host Lakers prevailed in a five-set match, three of the sets needing extra points to decide.
The visiting Panthers won the first set 27-25 and the third 25-16, but the Lakers prevailed 26-24 and 28-26 in the second and fourth sets before the match was decided.
It was Riverton Parke's first loss of the season, while Shakamak improved to 6-2.
- Northview 3, Parke Heritage 0 -- At Brazil, the host Knights pulled away to win 25-19, 25-8, 25-14.
- Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 -- At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 6-0 for the season.
- White River Valley 3, Dugger Union 0 -- At Dugger, Brinna Simpson had six kills but the host Bulldogs lost 25-12, 25-12, 25-14.
- Paris 2, Heritage 1 -- At Broadlands, Ill., the visiting Tigers prevailed 25-23, 15-25, 25-21 in the season opener for both teams.
Prep tennis
Saturday
- Northview 5, Brown County 0 -- At Nashville, Ind., the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles -- Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Jack Sichting 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Owen East 6-3, 6-1; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Jon Kirchhofer 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles -- Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Jax Burt-Trevor Shields 6-1, 6-4; Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Brandon Saechao-Cord Smith 6-2, 6-2.
JV -- Northview 3, Brown County 0.
Next -- Northview (2-0) is scheduled to play Tuesday at Danville.
