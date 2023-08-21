Alexis Newbolt played two seasons for the Indiana State University women's basketball team.
Now, she'll be on the sidelines helping coach the current Sycamore squad as part of head coach Chad Killinger's staff.
“I’m thrilled to have Lex joining our staff,” Killinger said in a Monday afternoon news release from ISU sports information.
“To have someone that played for me, while also playing at Indiana State, is really going to benefit our program. She knows exactly what is expected of our student-athletes on and off the floor because she had to face those same expectations," Killinger said in the release. "But, she also has the perspective of being a Sycamore and what that means not only to our program and school, but also the fans and booster club members. I believe she will be able to have an incredible impact on the student-athletes in our program.”
Newbolt played from 2014 to 2016 at ISU and appeared in 53 games and making 31 starts for the Sycamores. Newbolt earned MVC Newcomer of the Week honors in November 2014 after hitting eight 3-pointers across two Indiana State wins over Saint Louis and Butler. Newbolt averaged 5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while knocking down 55 3-pointers at a 30-percent clip for her Indiana State career.
Newbolt set career-best marks of 16 points and five rebounds against Drake, while dishing out a career-high six assists in a win over Evansville.
She graduated in 2016.
“Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel,” Newbolt said. “It feels like everything is just coming full circle for me. I loved my time at Indiana State when I played, so to be able to come back as a coach feels like it was meant to be.”
Newbolt spent the past four years working with the FBC Ohio and Sports City Angels AAU programs, based in Cincinnati, while also working at her alma mater, Sycamore High School, during the 2022-2023 season as the assistant varsity/head JV coach. She previously spent time as the varsity assistant at Saint Bernard High School and also previously spent three years working in education as an assistant teacher and paraprofessional at Blue Ash, the Spencer Center, and Sycamore High School.
“Lex’s background working in education, and actually being in the classroom, gives her a unique perspective that I believe will be beneficial when it comes to her attention to detail and helping to motivate our players,” Killinger said. “She is someone who I think has the ability to be a great coach at this level and I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Prep volleyball
- Shakamak 3, Riverton Parke 2 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers prevailed in a five-set match, three of the sets needing extra points to decide.
The visiting Panthers won the first set 27-25 and the third 25-16, but the Lakers prevailed 26-24 and 28-26 in the second and fourth sets before the match was decided.
It was Riverton Parke's first loss of the season, while Shakamak improved to 6-2.
- Northview 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights pulled away to win 25-19, 25-8, 25-14.
- Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 6-0 for the season.
- White River Valley 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Dugger, Brinna Simpson had six kills but the host Bulldogs lost 25-12, 25-12, 25-14.
- Paris 2, Heritage 1 — At Broadlands, Ill., the visiting Tigers prevailed 25-23, 15-25, 25-21 in the season opener for both teams.
Prep tennis
Saturday
- Northview 5, Brown County 0 — At Nashville, Ind., the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Jack Sichting 5-7, 6-0, 6-2; Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Owen East 6-3, 6-1; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Jon Kirchhofer 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Jax Burt-Trevor Shields 6-1, 6-4; Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Brandon Saechao-Cord Smith 6-2, 6-2.
JV — Northview 3, Brown County 0.
Next — Northview (2-0) is scheduled to play Tuesday at Danville.
