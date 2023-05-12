- Terre Haute North 8, Northview 6 -- At Brazil, Sam Glotzbach and Austin Black went back-to-back with a two-run double and a two-run triple as the Patriots rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.
Noah Bray was 3 for 4, Nate Millington and Bryson Carpenter each scored three times and Dilun King pitched 3.1 innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts for the Patriots, now 7-9. North hosts Southport on Saturday.
Cam Green was 2 for 3 and Zac Buell had a two-run double and some big defensive plays in the outfield for the Knights. Losing pitcher Caden Schrader did not allow an earned run.
- Robinson 4, Sullivan 3, 9 innings -- At Robinson, Ill., freshman A.J. Knoblett hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, then scored the tying run as the host Maroons came from behind.
Julian Parker was 2 for 4 for the Maroons, now 9-17. Isaak Osborne was 3 for 5, Conner McCrary 2 for 4 and Jaden Norris 1 for 4 with a double for the 9-13 Golden Arrows.
- Edgewood 8, Shakamak 2 -- At Ellettsville, the visiting Lakers fell to 10-7 with the nonconference loss.
Prep softball
- Terre Haute South 9, Northview 6 -- At South, the Braves won for the eighth time in the last 10 games as Maddy Griswold was the winning pitcher with a save from Emma Cesinger.
Kyar McVay was 2 for 4 for South, while Lakyn Hadley had a double and three RBI and Izzy Light drove in a run.
- Sullivan 5, Linton 4 -- At Linton, winning pitcher Jaylynn Hobbs struck out 15 batters and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with some alert baserunning for Class 2A's sixth-ranked Golden Arrows.
Kate Ridgway was 2 for 4, Mylee Vandevender 1 for 3 with a double and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 3 with two runs for the Arrows. Bradie Chambers was 3 for 4 with two runs, Addi Ward 2 for 4 and Maelee Pilant had a two-run double for the Miners.
- Edgewood 8, Clay City 3 -- At Ellettsville, Abi Shearer was 2 for 3 with a double in a losing cause for the Eels.
Also for Clay City, now 11-8, freshman Kambryn Rhodes hit a two-run homer, Lizzy Sinders was 1 for 3 with a double and Lexi Thompson was 1 for 4 with a solo homer.
Prep track
- DeGroote sets record -- At Brazil, West Vigo's Kyarra DeGroote won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was second in the 400 earlier this week at the Western Indiana Conference meet.
DeGroote set a conference record in the 200. West Vigo finished fourth in the meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.