Elias Foor earned a pair of top-five finishes in throws Friday at the Redbird Track and Field Complex, headlining the opening day for Indiana State at the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track and field championships.
Foor picked up all-confernece honors in the javelin with a third-place finish, and also placed fourth in the hammer throw. Justin Miller (javelin), Noah Bolt (hammer throw) and Brooklyn Giertz (javelin) also picked up top-five finishes for the Trees on the opening day of competition.
Indiana State’s multis also had a strong first day, with Mitch Conard currently second in the decathlon and Eva Grace Quinlan and Kamille Gaskin-Griffth both in the top five in the heptathlon.
Saturday's competition begins at 11:30 a.m.
Prep baseball
- Terre Haute North 8, Northview 6 -- At Brazil, Sam Glotzbach and Austin Black went back-to-back with a two-run double and a two-run triple as the Patriots rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.
Noah Bray was 3 for 4, Nate Millington and Bryson Carpenter each scored three times and Dilun King pitched 3.1 innings of hitless relief with six strikeouts for the Patriots, now 7-9. North hosts Southport on Saturday.
Cam Green was 2 for 3 and Zac Buell had a two-run double and some big defensive plays in the outfield for the Knights. Losing pitcher Caden Schrader did not allow an earned run.
- Robinson 4, Sullivan 3, 9 innings -- At Robinson, Ill., freshman A.J. Knoblett hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, then scored the tying run as the host Maroons came from behind.
Julian Parker was 2 for 4 for the Maroons, now 9-17. Isaak Osborne was 3 for 5, Conner McCrary 2 for 4 and Jaden Norris 1 for 4 with a double for the 9-13 Golden Arrows.
- Edgewood 8, Shakamak 2 -- At Ellettsville, the visiting Lakers fell to 10-7 with the nonconference loss.
Prep softball
- Terre Haute South 9, Northview 6 -- At South, the Braves won for the eighth time in the last 10 games as Maddy Griswold was the winning pitcher with a save from Emma Cesinger.
Kyar McVay was 2 for 4 for South, while Lakyn Hadley had a double and three RBI and Izzy Light drove in a run.
- Sullivan 5, Linton 4 -- At Linton, winning pitcher Jaylynn Hobbs struck out 15 batters and scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh with some alert baserunning for Class 2A's sixth-ranked Golden Arrows.
Kate Ridgway was 2 for 4, Mylee Vandevender 1 for 3 with a double and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 3 with two runs for the Arrows. Bradie Chambers was 3 for 4 with two runs, Addi Ward 2 for 4 and Maelee Pilant had a two-run double for the Miners.
- Edgewood 8, Clay City 3 -- At Ellettsville, Abi Shearer was 2 for 3 with a double in a losing cause for the Eels.
Also for Clay City, now 11-8, freshman Kambryn Rhodes hit a two-run homer, Lizzy Sinders was 1 for 3 with a double and Lexi Thompson was 1 for 4 with a solo homer.
Prep track
- DeGroote sets record -- At Brazil, West Vigo's Kyarra DeGroote won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and was second in the 400 earlier this week at the Western Indiana Conference meet.
DeGroote set a conference record in the 200. West Vigo finished fourth in the meet.
