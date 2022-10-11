The Indiana State Department of Athletics announced its 30th Sycamore Hall of Fame class Tuesday afternoon.
The 2022 Hall of Fame Class features Mike Blackwell (football/baseball), Amy Cohee (women’s cross country/track & field), Jake Odum (men’s basketball), Lauren Podolski (soccer) and Royce Waltman (men’s basketball).
Blackwell played football from 1967-71 and baseball in 1969-70. A major donor, he has established a baseball scholarship in his family’s name.
Cohee competed from 1991-95 and was MVC Cross Country Athlete Of The Year in 1993.
Odum competed from 2011-14. He was a two-time All-MVC First Team selection and helped lead ISU to the NCAA Tournament in 2011.
Podolski played from 2004-07. She was first-team All-MVC three times and part of the MVC’s All-Century team for women’s soccer.
Waltman coached ISU from 1997-2007. He won 134 career games and led ISU to the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and 2001. ISU won the MVC regular-season title in 2000 and he was MVC Coach Of The Year that season.
The five-person class will be formally inducted Feb. 3 in the Sycamore Banquet Center. Ticket information will be released at a later date.
Prep volleyball
Class 3A Edgewood Sectional
• Indian Creek 3, West Vigo 0 — At Ellettsville, the Vikings’ season came to an end as the Braves earned the sweep 25-14, 25-19, 25-21.
Class A Clay City Sectional
• Clay City 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Clay City, the Eels advanced in a sweep as the Bulldogs were beaten 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. Clay City will next play Bloomfield on Saturday.
College golf
• ISU fifth — At Libertyville, Ill., Briana LeMaire turned in the low round for Indiana State on the final day of the Loyola Parkinson Invitational to lead the Sycamores to a fifth-place result in the tournament hosted at The Merit Club.
LeMaire (+23) turned in the low round of the day for the Sycamores to finish tied for 18th overall in the field. The Cedar Park, Texas native was the ISU leader on the weekend following her final round 78 (+6) to top teammates Chelsea Morrow (+24) and Yang Tai (+24) in the field.
Loyola (+54) took the team title at the tournament with a three-round score of 918. Creighton (+59) and Illinois Chicago (+62) rounded out the team top-three in the field.
Drake’s Kristen Giles (+9) took the individual title with a three-round score 225.
Women’s tennis
• Engineers win — At Greencastle, Rose-Hulman advanced to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinals by defeating Manchester 8-1 Tuesday.
Rose-Hulman (5-2 overall) will face Anderson at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner will move on to the HCAC tournament championship match at 10 a.m. Sunday. The tournament will be played at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
