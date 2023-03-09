Seniors Katelyn Fennell of West Vigo and Preslee Michael of Terre Haute North may have been the two best high school girls basketball players in Vigo County this season and they also were named Thursday to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Academic All-State first team.
A total of 550 players were honored, 36 boys and 33 girls on the first team and the rest receiving honorable-mention status.
The IBCA Academic All-State program is one where academic prowess and athletic prowess both are considered in the selections. Items such as grade-point average, academic class rank and SAT or ACT scores are considered along with athletic performance in areas such as points per game, rebounds per game and assists per game.
Named to the boys first team were Peter Combs of Bloomfield and twins Lance and Logan Wilson of North Daviess.
The girls honorable-mention selections included three more North players — Jetta Harmon, Hallie Hayes and Lilly Jensen — plus Grace Jones of Northview, while honorable-mention players on the boys side included twins Alex and Isaac Ross of North; Nathan Frady, Hunter Gennicks and Jaxon Walker of Linton; and Elliott Rogers and Zach Swearingen of Clay City.
Swimming
- Smith makes history, Gray sets school record — Indiana State's Zoe Smith and Marni Gray had big days Thursday in two separate competitions.
At Bloomington, Smith finished 44th overall in three-meter diving at the NCAA Zones C Diving Championships, becoming the first Sycamore to compete in that meet.
At Elkhart, Gray set a school record in the 50-yard butterfly in advancing to the CSCAA finals, where she placed 14th. She was just the second Sycamore to reach the finals.
Two ISU relay teams also competed. Alexa Szadorski, Kaimi Matsumoto, Raine Boles and Chloe Farro finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle and Carmen Alard Vegas, Matsumoto, Gray and Szadorski were 20th in the 400 freestyle.
Golf
- Pomeroys host for first time — At Idle Creek, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host a tournament for the first time when both the Pomeroy men and the Pomeroy women host The Woods Invitational.
Joining the competition will be the Hanover women, the Danville Area Community College women, the Indana-Kokomo women, the Lincoln Trail men and both men's and women's teams from Defiance and Oakland City.
Tee times begin at 11 a.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. for Saturday's final round.
The SMWC men's team includes Andrew Granda of Terre Haute North, Justin Hopkins of Clay City, Chase Nuckols and Brevin Cooper of Northview and Shea Andrews and Landon Thome of West Vigo. Playing for the Pomeroy women are Brooklee Bussing of Northview, Karson Hart of North, Sophie Boyll of Terre Haute South and Mallorie Morgan of South Vermillion.
