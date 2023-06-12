Indiana State pitchers Connor Fenlong and Lane Miller were both named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Midwest Region first team as announced by the organization on Tuesday.
The Sycamore pitching duo both earned the honors for the first time in their respective collegiate careers and marked the third consecutive season an Indiana State pitcher has made the squad joining Geremy Guerrero (2021 First Team) and Matt Jachec (2022 Second Team).
Fenlong, the Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year, has already been named to a Collegiate Baseball News second-ream All-American, while adding a NCBWA Pitcher of the Month Award over the last few weeks.
He finished the year with a 10-3 overall record with a 3.45 ERA over 114.2 innings. Fenlong leads the NCAA with four complete game shutouts in 2023 and the redshirt senior went a span of 30 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run over the month of May. He went at least six innings in 11 of his final 12 starts of the season including at least eight innings on five separate occasions and had shutouts against Southern Illinois, Bradley, Murray State, and in the MVC Tournament against Belmont becoming the first pitcher in the MVC with at least four complete game shutouts since 1983.
Indiana State went a perfect 11-0 in Miller’s starts on the mound in 2023 including MVC series clinching wins over UIC, Evansville, and Murray State. He also drew the start in ISU’s Terre Haute Regional-clinching win over Iowa as the Sycamores advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals round for the first time in program history.
Miller finished the year with a 7-0 record and 2.77 ERA on the mound over 61.2 innings pitched. He allowed just 19 earned runs while allowing opponents to hit just .213 from the plate.
College athletics
- — Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced the addition of Corey Clark to the Sycamore Athletics administrative staff on Monday afternoon.
“Corey is a talented professional who has a strong affinity for the university and athletics,” Clinkscales said. “His skill set is critical in continuing the strong relationships that have been built, while building on the momentum, that has been created over this past year. Additionally, he will play a key role in our game day atmosphere through creative marketing opportunities for our sponsors to engage the students and the fans.”
Clark joins as the Assistant Athletic Director for Sponsorships as the Indiana State alum returns to the Sycamores after serving as the sports director and marketing consultant with DLC Media in some capacity since 2017.
“I cannot thank Sherard Clinkscales enough for this opportunity,” Clark said. “I’m looking forward to furthering my relationships with the Sycamore community. The momentum these student athletes and coaches have created for our university has been remarkable. I’m excited to help build upon what has already been established.”
During his time at DLC, Clark produced promotional packages in addition to serving as a play-by-play announcer for DLC’s high school sports clients. Additionally, he helped write news and sports stories, manage social media accounts, and conducted interviews with coaches and athletes. He graduated from Indiana State in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
Prep tennis
- — At Pendleton, Sullivan’s Hanna Burkhart and Terre Haute South’s Ayden Zinkovich were members of the South team that won the 25th annual North-Star Senior Tennis All-Star Cup on Sunday.
The South team won 27-25 as Burkhart went 3-0 in singles — beating Madison Fuqua of Mississinewa 6-1, Amy Adams of NorthWood 3-1 and Fuqua again, this time 11-9 — and Zinkovich went 1-2 while playing with three different partners.
Zinkovich and Madison Smith of Evansville Christian lost 6-0 to a Plymouth team of Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones; Zinkovich and Riley Walker of Bloomington South beat Delp and Sophia Pischalko of Penn 6-4; and Zinkovich and Caitlin Heim of Bloomington South lost 10-8 to Delp and Jones.
Golf
- — At Rea Park, Lynn McCool of Terre Haute made a hole-in-one on the 138-yard third hole last week.
McCool used a 5-wood for his second ace ever, a shot witnessed by Dennis Moody of Terre Haute.
Commented
