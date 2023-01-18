Rose-Hulman got within a basket of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball leader Anderson in the second half Wednesday, only to have the host Ravens go on a 16-0 run that led to a 69-55 victory.
Kobe Stoudemire scored for the Engineers to make it 40-38 with 15:38 left in the game, but the Anderson run snapped Rose's four-game winning streak.
Max Chaplin had 17 points for Rose-Hulman to lead all scorers. Stoudemire added eight points, Terry Hicks seven and Miles McGowen grabbed 12 rebounds.
Tate Ivanyo had 16 points, Bryson Huckeby 15 and Elijah Mattingly 12 for Anderson.
Anderson is now 10-6 overall, 7-1 in the HCAC. Rose-Hulman remains in second place at 6-3 in conference games and is 9-7 overall going into Saturday's game at Transylvania.
Prep girls basketball
- North Knox 65, Sullivan 34 -- At Bicknell, the host Warriors forced 11 Sullivan turnovers in the first quarter and went on to win a nonconference game between potential sectional opponents.
Jacie Wilson had a game-high 16 points for Sullivan and sophomore Aphtyn Earley had six points and six assists in her first varsity start. Lexi Primus scored 15 points and Brynna Collins 11 for North Knox.
Sullivan is now 13-8 and hosts Cloverdale on Thursday. North Knox, 20-1, hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday night.
- North Central 61, Riverton Parke 28 -- At Mecca, Jalyn Davidson had 25 points and Shelby Seay 22 for the visiting Thunderbirds in a nonconference win.
North Central is now 16-4 and plays Saturday at North Vermillion. Riverton Parke, 8-9, is at South Vermillion on Saturday.
