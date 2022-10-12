Host Franklin relied on a strong hitting performance to top Rose-Hulman 25-18, 25-15, 25-20 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball action on Wednesday night.
Miranda Watson led Franklin with 19 kills. The Rose-Hulman offense featured Allie Fults with eight kills and Megan Korte with six kills.
Sophia Harrison and Jillian Gregg each had a team-high 12 assists for the Engineers. Fults recorded five blocks and Gregg had four to lead the front line defense. Lily Ebright paced the Rose-Hulman back row defensive performance with 17 digs.
Franklin improved to 2-2 in HCAC play, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 9-10 and 2-3 in league matches. The Engineers travel to Trine for a non-conference matchup on Saturday.
Soccer
Rose-Hulman 3, Manchester 0
- — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men improved to 9-1-2 overall and 5-0-0 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with their fifth straight clean sheet.
Michael Trinh was in goal and had one save as the Rose-Hulman shutout streak reached 455 consecutive minutes.
Owen Trudt put Rose ahead in the 10th minute, tapping in a pass from Julius Salinas. A.J. Yilmaz made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute, Takezo Kelly and Trudt getting assists, and a long pass by Salinas led to a Manchester own goal in the second half.
Rose plays at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Bluffton.
Rose-Hulman 6, Manchester 0
- — At North Manchester, the Engineer women made it six straight shutouts while improving to 7-2-3 overall and 4-0-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Engineer goals were scored by Camille Clark (from Kiana Martin), Sarah Shoemaker (from Lane Lawrence and Jayden Gibson), Alicia Rodriguez (Alexis Willour) and Lauren Marquardt in the first half.
Second-half goals were scored by Kyra Hicks (Marquardt) and Tracy Orgera (Rodriguez).
The Rose women play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bluffton.
