Northview's girls basketball team fell in its season opener as Edgewood earned a 46-26 victory on Tuesday.
This game was scheduled last week after West Vigo — Edgewood's original opponent — had to delay the start of its season due to a COVID-19 quarantine. The Knights were able to host the Mustangs instead.
The Knights trailed by nine entering the fourth quarter, but a 10-0 run by the Mustangs sealed the contest.
• South Putnam 72, South Vermillion 35 — At Putnamville, the Eagles pulled away with a 16-7 third-quarter as the Wildcats lost their season opener.
• Cloverdale 33, Riverton Parke 30 — At Cloverdale, the Clovers eeked out a win over the Panthers in the season opener for both teams.
College
• ISU announces new app — Indiana State athletics has partnered with From Now On, a leader in mobile fan apps for college athletics teams, to launch the March On App which is available now for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
The March On App will provide fans a one-stop-shop location for fans to experience gameday, featuring multimedia content, schedules, live stats, team information and fan guides. The new app will also feature new promotional offers for fans from various Indiana State sponsors.
The platform will also give Indiana State the ability to deliver push notifications, targeted promotions, and access to free live audio streaming, video content and fan guide content.
Middle school
Basketball results — Results from games reported to the Tribune-Star on Tuesday:
7th grade boys — Honey Creek 27 (Chastain 7), Otter Creek 10 (Moore, Tindal 3)
6th grade boys — Otter Creek 36 (Christian 17), Honey Creek 30 (Reddy 15)
