Draws were good for Rose-Hulman soccer teams Wednesday night, the Engineer men clinching the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title and the women clinching the No. 2 spot in the league.
At Hanover, the Rose men completed their season with a 12-1-3 record after the scoreless draw with the host Panthers and finished 8-0-1 in the HCAC. Hanover finished 7-0-2 and will be the second-place team in the conference tournament.
Rose-Hulman is unbeaten in its last 32 conference matches dating to Oct. 16, 2019, and its senior class finished 33-1-2.
The Rose women, playing at home, are now unbeaten in 14 straight matches and finished 6-0-3 in the HCAC, giving up a tying goal in the 85th minute for a 1-1 decision against Hanover on Wednesday.
Kiana Martin scored the Rose-Hulman goal after passes by Kiley McKee and Kyra Hicks.
Prep football
- — Friday night’s Class A sectional game between Riverton Parke and Covenant Christian will be played at Danville High School, the two schools announced late Monday.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Volleyball
- — At Hulbert Arena, the Engineers picked up a key Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference win by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18 on Wednesday.
Seniors Elizabeth Canon and Sophia Harrison were honored before the contest, with Canon later getting a team-high 15 kills plus three blocks and Harrison matching Jillian Gregg with 26 assists each.
Allie Fults and Megan Korte had 13 kills each, with Gregg getting five aces and four blocks and Fults getting five blocks. Lily Ebright had 24 digs, with Gregg adding 14 and Kylie Rathbun 11.
Rose is now 12-11, 4-4 in the HCAC, and completes its regular season Saturday at Hanover.
Golf
- — At Evansville, Indiana State placed eighth at the Braun Intercollegiate that ended Tuesday at Oak Meadow Country Club.
Molly Lee finished 16-over to lead the Sycamores, shooting a final-round 81. Kristen Hobbs was three shots behind her, while Chelsea Morrow finished 26-over and Briana LeMaire and Yang Tai both 30-over. Competing as individuals, Eliza Baker and Iyoun Chew both finished 22-over and Grace Chew 32-over.
ISU’s fall season ends this coming week with the Ozarks National Invitational Monday through next Wednesday.
Swimming
- — Indiana State’s Peyton Heagy is Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week following her performance at the Valley Showcase in Chicago.
Heagy was part of winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays and also competed in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. ISU won the team title with 913 points, trailed by Illinois State (742), Northern Iowa (734) and host UIC (679).
ISU hosts Missouri State and Miami of Ohio on Nov. 4-5.
