For the first time since 2017, the Terre Haute Men's City City Championship is up and running.
Through two days, in the men's open division, Chris DeHart leads the field with a 141 combined score after shooting a 74 at Idle Creek on Friday and 67 at Rea Park on Saturday.
Behind him is Philip Myers, who was four strokes ahead after Friday. He's at a 143 after play at Rea. He won the Wabash Valley Classic in 2018.
Dusty Jovanovich is in third place, he's another golfer DeHart made up ground on, Saturday.
The senior division for competitors for ages 60 and older, was led Ted Kaperak, who is in his 70s, he has a 141 to pace the field. He has won the men's title nine times, going back as far as 1983 and as recently as 2012.
Second place belongs to Mark Schmitd with a 142 score. There is a tie for third between Bob Kyle and Danny Byram, a shot behind Schmitd.
"A group of us [have] been meeting for the last year trying to get this back off the ground," tournament organizer Bill Alumbaugh III said. "We've gotten nothing but positive feedback from all the golfers, especially the ones that have been around for awhile."
There are 75 combined golfers participating in the city tourney relaunch, which nearly doubles the turnout when this event last took place, six years ago.
The final round of play is Sunday at the Hulman Links Golf Course.
