Just like its title run in last year's River States Conference tournament, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods softball team advanced in the 2023 RSC tourney in similar fashion Thursday, scoring five runs off two-out rallies in a 6-5 victory to stay in the winners' bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
The Pomeroys then beat Indiana University Southeast 7-2 on Friday, advancing to a game later Friday against Rio Grande. Few details were available on their win over IU Southeast at the Tribune-Star's news deadline.
On Thursday, Camryn Scott of Terre Haute delivered the decisive run with an inside-the-park homer on a line drive to right-center field.
"Usually, if I hit to the right side, I'm getting to third [for a triple]. I saw [coach Jim Walker] waving me around and just went for it," Scott said.
The hit capped a strong comeback. Point Park jumped ahead 5-1 with a four-run second inning, forcing coach Jim Walker to bring in veteran pitcher Summer Rocha for freshman Lanna Martinez.
There was no panic in the Pomeroys. Rocha (11-7) allowed just one hit in 5⅓ innings to earn the win.
And the Pomeroy offense also had a quick answer for the Pioneers.
Justyce Rohrabaugh started a two-out rally in the top of the third with a bunt single. Jaleigh Crawford was hit by a pitch then Lyric Krause smacked a double to the right-field fence. Tori Lee replaced Krause at second with a line-drive double to left-center field.
After Lee stole third, Mikayla Mills blooped a base hit over the second baseman's head to even the game at 5-5.
Rocha allowed just one baserunner to reach for Point Park until allowing a hit with two outs in the seventh.
"I was ready to go from the beginning," Rocha said. "It feels good. It was great [to see the offense] that we were able to rally straight back. We were all ready to go. No one wanted to lose this game."
Rohrabaugh was 2 for 4, adding a run in the first when she singled and stole second. Crawford connected for a ground-rule double to left-center to score her.
The victory sent SMWC (33-14 overall) into Friday's game against top overall seed IU Southeast.
In other college softball news:
• Pomeroys honored — Terre Haute North High School graduate Camryn Scott, Tori Lee (North Vernon), Lyric Krause (West Vigo) and Jaleigh Crawford (Elwood) earned First-Team All-River States Conference softball honors in an awards ceremony following Thursday's games at Little Creek Park.
Following The Woods' Thursday game, Scott was hitting .410 with three home runs, 36 RBIs and 52 runs scored to go with 50 stolen bases. Lee has a team-best 10 home runs, which ranks second best in program history, to go with 37 RBIs and a team-high 17 doubles. Lee also has 30 stolen bases. Krause leads the Pomeroys with 39 RBIs and is hitting .354. Crawford is hitting .410 with three homers and 34 RBIs.
Prep softball
- Terre Haute South 4, Owen Valley 1 — At South, Carley Werrremeyer and Annabel Coulston were both 2 for 3 with an RBI and Peyton Simmons drove in a run with a double for the Braves on Thursday. Emma Cesinger was the winning pitcher.
- Terre Haute South 12, North Central 1 — At Farmersburg, Emma Cesinger struck out seven in a five-inning complete game for the Braves.
Kyar McVey was 2 for 3, Izzy Light and Peyton Simmons each had a double and two RBI and Lexi Kinzer also drove in two runs.
The host Thunderbirds fell to 4-16 with the loss.
• North Daviess 4, Clay City 3 — At Clay City, a run in the bottom of the seventh gave host North Daviess the high school victory on Thursday. Lexi Thompson went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Eels, while teammate Karlee Smith was 2-for-3.
• Linton 13, Eastern Greene 1 — At Solsberry, Bradie Chambers led the victorious visiting Miners with three hits and two runs scored, while teammates Erin Elliott and the McKees added two hits each for Linton. The Miners play top-ranked Northeast Dubois on Monday.
Boys tennis
• Teutopolis 8, Robinson 1 — Eli Rosborough picked up the Maroons' lone victory at No. 1 singles Thursday.
Singles — Eli Rosborough (R) def. Kolten Tabbert 0-6, 7-6 (4), 11-9; Colin Habing (T) def. Aiden Elder 6-1, 6-0; Oliver Lee (T) def. Cody Waggoner 6-0, 6-1; Carter Davidson (T) def. Derek Steward 6-1, 6-2; Noah Thompson (T) def. Duke Thompson 6-0, 6-4; Myles Stortzum (T) def. Jameson Poorman 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles — Kolten Tabbert-Colin Habing (T) def. Eli Rosborough-Aiden Elder 6-1, 6-3; Oliver Lee-Noah Thompson (T) def. Cody Waggoner-Derek Steward 6-1, 7-5; Paul Huber-Will Lewis (T) def. Duke Thompson-Cash Veteto 6-2, 6-2.
• Urbana 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers' Aiden Creech got his team a victory at No. 4 singles and Paris got wins from its No. 2 and 3 doubles teams Thursday.
Paris fell to 7-8 overall going into Saturday's trip to the Robinson Doubles Tournament, along with Olney, Effingham St. Anthony and Teutopolis, among others.
Singles — Parker McClain (U) def. Marcus Mitchell 6-2, 6-2; Elijah Walker (U) def. Hudson David 6-1, 6-1; Joe Solava (U) def. Robert Wells 6-2, 4-6, 10-8; Aidan Creech (P) def. Jack Perry 6-3, 2-6, 11-9; Ian Peters (U) def. Drake Bartos 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; Luke Pankau (U) def. Carter Fox 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles — McClain-Walker (U) def. Mitchell-Wells 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; David-Bartos (P) def. Solava-Peters 1-6, 6-2, 10-4; Creech-Harris Romero (P) def. Santiago Gonzales-Utsaav Sharma 6-4, 6-4.
Girls tennis
• Sullivan 5, Parke Heritage 0 — At Rockville, the visiting Golden Arrows boosted their record to 16-0 with a victory over the host Wolves on Thursday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Laura Hansman 6-3, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Jenna McVay 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Madison Atkinson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Maggie McCammon (S) def. Lily Roosevelt-Emma Patton 6-1, 6-0; Ella King-Parker Mischler (S) def. Brooke Gardenhire-Addison Jenkins 6-1, 6-1.
JV — Sullivan won 3-1.
Next — Sullivan plays host to Vincennes Rivet at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Prep baseball
• South Vermillion 10, North Central 0 — At Fairview Park, the host Wildcats got a complete-game shutout from pitcher Easton Terry, who struck out seven T-bird batters and walked only one Thursday.
Also for South Vermillion, Dallas Coleman went 2-for-2 at the plate. Triston Rehmel doubled for North Central.
Boys golf
• Clovers win quad — At Cloverdale, the host Clovers were led by medalist Zach Thomas' 37 as they compiled the low team score of 160, beating Sullivan's 180 and Owen Valley's 207 on Thursday.
Hunter Pirtle led Sullivan with a 44.
• Northview 168, South Vermillion 197 — At Geneva Hills Golf Course in Clinton, the visiting Knights got a medalist performance from Lincoln Pierce, who shot a 2-over-par 38.
The low score for the Wildcats came from Tucker Higgins with 45. Josiah McBride contributed a score of 48 from the second position for South Vermillion. Thomas Hux earned the JV medalist title with a score of 51.
The Wildcats are now 3-5 overall and will compete in the Tiger Cub Invitational at Tiger Pointe Golf Course in Greencastle on Saturday.
