Indiana State’s football program placed two players on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team, the League announced Tuesday.
Cornerback Keawvis Cummings and wide receiver-wildcat back Dominique Dafney were honored.
Cummings was a transfer from Austin Peay and had one year of eligibility with the Sycamores. He had 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions. Cummings did not allow a receiving touchdown all season.
Dafney started as a wide receiver, but later transitioned to one of ISU’s wildcat backs by the middle of the MVFC season. Dafney ranked second with 439 rushing yards, including a 244-yard effort in the season finale against Missouri State. He scored seven touchdowns overall and he had 15 catches for 196 yards.
The All-Newcomer teams are voted on by MVFC coaches, sports information directors and members of the media
Basketball
• Mooresville 53, TH North 40 — At Mooresville, the host Pioneers started fast and held off the Patriots for a nonconference victory. Shaelynn Bell led the Patriots (3-5) with 10 points.
TH NORTH (40) — Bell 4 2-5 10, A. Michael 3 2-4 9, Hart 2 2-2 8, Stewart 3 1-3 8, Gilbert 1 1-2 3, P. Michael 1 0-0 2, Bullard 0 0-0 0, Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0. 14 FG, 8-16 FT, 40 TP.
MOORESVILLE (53) — Gregory 6 4-4 16, Denny 5 2-4 13, Shafer 3 2-2 8, Mayer 3 1-2 7, Graber 2 0-0 5, Young 1 0-0 2, Dove 1 0-0 2, Bradford 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Hoskins 0 0-0 0, Hurt 0 0-0 0. 21 FG, 9-12 FT, 53 TP.
TH North 9 8 9 14 — 40
Mooresville 16 18 17 2 — 53
3-point goals — Hart 2, A. Michael, Stewart; Denny, Graber. Total fouls — THN 12, M 15.
Next — TH North (3-5) plays at Bloomington South on Friday.
• South Vermillion 34, West Vigo 28 — At West Terre Haute, the Wildcats improved to 4-2 with the nonconference victory at West Vigo. The Vikings (4-4) had a three-game win streak snapped. Mallory Hawkins led the Wildcats with 15 points. Kylee Stepp had 14 for the Vikings.
South Vermillion next hosts Benton Central on Thursday. West Vigo travels to Greencastle on Friday.
SOUTH VERMILLION (34) — Silver 0 0-0 0, Rippy 1 4-6 6, Berry 2 0-2 4, Gilman 0 2-4 2, Hawkins 3 9-10 15, Myers 0 1-2 1, Grange 2 0-0 6, Freod 0 0-0 0. 8 FG, 16-24 FT, 34 TP.
WEST VIGO (28) — Easton 0 0-0 0, Harris 2 1-2 6, Boatman 1 3-4 5, Stepp 5 0-4 14, Fennell 0 0-0 0, Likens 1 1-2 3, Sweitzer 0 0-0 0. 9 FG, 5-12 FT, 28 TP.
South Vermillion 3 5 10 16 — 34
West Vigo 6 3 6 13 — 28
3-point goals — Grange 2; Stepp 3, Easton. Total fouls — SV 11, WV 17. Fouled out — Likens.
Next — West Vigo (4-4) next plays at Greencastle on Friday. South Vermillion (4-2) hosts Benton Central on Thursday.
• Northview 60, TH South 53 — At Brazil, Northview pulled away in a close game to earn the win over the Braves and to improve to 4-3 on Tuesday. South fell to 3-4 with the loss. Paitlyn Shipley had 18 to lead the Braves. Northview next hosts Sullivan on Friday. South plays at Columbus North on Saturday afternoon.
• Linton 67, Owen Valley 47 — At Spencer, the Miners snapped a two-game losing streak with an emphatic win over the Patriots. Linton improved to 7-2 and will next play at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Southmont 58, Parke Heritage 35 — At Rockville, the Wolves fell to 4-5 after the loss to the Mounties. Parke Heritage next plays at Cascade on Thursady.
• Middle school scores — Scores reported to the Tribune-Star from middle school basketball games in Vigo County. The 6th and 7th grade boys championship games will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday at Terre Haute South.
6th grade — Woodrow Wilson 46 (Compton 10), Otter Creek 19 (Anders 10); West Vigo 46 (Fields 15), Honey Creek 32 (Daugherty 11).
7th grade — Woodrow Wilson 43 (Duncan 20), Otter Creek 21 (Vicino, Stepp 4); Honey Creek 43 (Turner 13), West Vigo 17 (Noblitt 6).
Soccer
• Kirby honored — Rose-Hulman junior Eric Kirby has been selected as a first-team CoSIDA NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Academic All-American, in results released Tuesday by the CoSIDA.
Kirby earned the 140th Academic All-American honor in Rose-Hulman, a mark which ranks in the NCAA Division III all-time top 10. The 9th Academic All-American in program history, Kirby joins Matt Trowbridge (2007) as the only first-team Academic All-America selections in the history of Rose-Hulman men’s soccer.
Kirby was one of four defenders chosen a CoSIDA NCAA Division III first-team Academic All-American in 2019. More than 425 institutions offer NCAA Division III men’s soccer, with Kirby chosen as one of the top four defenders out of more than 4,000 nationwide in terms of combined academic and athletic excellence in 2019.
On the field, Kirby ranked in the NCAA Division III top 10 with 14 assists this season and led the team with 24 points. He was also a first-team all-HCAC selection this season. Kirby was part of a defensive unit that led NCAA Division III with 12 shutouts during the 2019 regular season.
In the classroom, the computer engineering major entered the 2019 men’s soccer season with a 4.00 grade point average. He has been named a Heminway Scholar for academic achievement, and is part of the Dean’s List, Academic All-HCAC team, Triangle fraternity, Tau Beta Pi honorary fraternity, Eta Kappa Nu honor fraternity, and Blue Key Honor Society member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.