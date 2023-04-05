Terre Haute South and Vincennes University graduate Craig Porter announced Wednesday on his Twitter feed that he has declared for the 2023 National Basketball Association draft.
Porter averaged 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game during the past season for the Shockers, starting 30 of the 31 games in which he appeared. He was listed as a senior, but still retains eligibility from his COVID-19 season.
In the 2021-22 season, Porter’s first at Wichita, he came off the bench to average 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. The 6-foot-2 point guard led the Shockers in blocked shots both seasons.
Boys volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, Providence Cristo Rey 1 — At North, the Patriots won their season opener in their first season as an IHSAA varsity sport. North had a club team in the past.
The 1-0 Patriots play next April 13 at Crawfordsville.
Prep baseball
Tuesday
• Terre Haute North 6, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Kendall Gregg went 2 of 4 for the Patriots with three RBI to pave the way to five runs in the first five frames.
The teams combined to leave 21 runners on base. The Golden Arrows outhit the Patriots 8-6 but committed three errors.
Tyler Kellett and Marcus Roshel had multi-hit outings, with Roshel driving in the run.
Bloomington North 3, Linton 2 — At Bloomington, the host Cougars got a walkoff victory in a nonconference game.
Linton’s scheduled home opener on Wednesday against West Vigo was rained out.
Prep softball
Tuesday
• Terre Haute South 15, Shakamak 1 — At South, the Braves picked up their first win of the season while the Lakers fell to 0-3.
The game was moved to South because of field conditions at Shakamak.
• Clay City 19, Parke Heritage 3 — At Clay City, the host Eels raced to 16 runs in the first three innings for a blowout of Parke Heritage.
Lizzy Sinders went 2 for 3 with four RBI and three runs and winning pitcher Caroline Rexrode went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run. Clay City had a double, triple and three homers by Hannah Harris, Lexi Thompson and G.
Kenley Turner and Haley Holcomb were both 2 for 3 for the Wolves.
• Riverton Parke 14, Fountain Central 2 — At Veedersburg, the Panthers completed their Wabash River Conference sweep of the Mustangs.
The Panthers’ Wednesday game against Northview was rained out and there is no makeup date.
• Greencastle 9, North Central 4 — At Greencastle, Shelby Seay, Hope Crooks and Emmy Woodruff had two hits each for the Thunderbirds, who fell to 1-2 for the season.
Boys tennis
• Paris 9, Shelbyville 0 — In Illinois action Tuesday, Paris had a clean sweep of the points. The six singles and three doubles matches were decided in two sets.
The top four Paris singles players Marcus Mitchell, Hudson David, Robert Wells and Aidan Creech posted singles and doubles wins. Mitchell and Wells teamed up and David and Creech were partners.
Paris (1-1) will host Effingham on Thursday.
• Althoff Catholic 5, Robinson 4 — Althoff Catholic took four of the top five singles matches to edge out Robinson.
Robinson took a pair of doubles matches Tuesday, Aiden Elder and Eli Rosborough won 9-9 in No. 1 doubles. Owen Schmidt and Derek Steward won No. 2 doubles 8-2.
Robinson fell to Triad in another game Tuesday, 8-2.
Triad nearly swept the singles matches, Schmidt took No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-3. He fell in his doubles match Steward. Rosborough and Elder took the only Robinson doubles win at the top slot, 8-3.
Track and field
• Sullivan boys, girls win tri-meet — In the opening track and field invite at Sullivan on Tuesday, the boys scored 112 points, 65 more points than White River Valley in second, Shoals was last.
Chase Catlin and Luke Adams finished first and second with times of 11.34 seconds and 11.53, respectively in the 100-meter dash. Catlin won the 200.
Jeremy Salesman won the 3,200, John Taft claimed high hurdles at 20.23 and Taft also won the high jump.
Cooper Bock won the 300 hurdles in 48.66. The Golden Arrows had relay teams in the 4x100 and 4x400 that won.
The girls scored 130 points, 95 better than White River Valley and Shoals came in last.
Avari Kelley took the 100, 200 and long jump. Destiny Gaines won the 400 and Rachel Ramirez the 800 and 3,200.
Trinidi Sapp won the high jump, Madison Elliott won the pole vault and Lexis Drake took the shot put and discus.
College honor
• Rose-Hulman’s Hobbs named — Junior Jailen Hobbs set a school record in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.45 seconds that leads all NCAA Division III competitors so far in the 2023 season. The time is also a new all-time HCAC record in the 100-meter dash.
The computer-engineering major ran a 200 meters in a time of 21.34 seconds to set a second school record.
Hobbs qualified for the NCAA Division III indoor championships for the first time in 2023, placing 13th in the 60m. The three-time HCAC Sprint Athlete of the Year has sven individual conference titles in the last two years, including the 60- and 200-meter indoor titles in 2023.
Rose-Hulman returns to action Saturday at the Wabash Invitational.
