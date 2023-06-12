Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced the addition of Corey Clark to the Sycamore Athletics administrative staff on Monday afternoon.
“Corey is a talented professional who has a strong affinity for the university and athletics,” Clinkscales said. “His skill set is critical in continuing the strong relationships that have been built, while building on the momentum, that has been created over this past year. Additionally, he will play a key role in our game day atmosphere through creative marketing opportunities for our sponsors to engage the students and the fans.”
Clark joins as the Assistant Athletic Director for Sponsorships as the Indiana State alum returns to the Sycamores after serving as the sports director and marketing consultant with DLC Media in some capacity since 2017.
“I cannot thank Sherard Clinkscales enough for this opportunity,” Clark said. “I’m looking forward to furthering my relationships with the Sycamore community. The momentum these student athletes and coaches have created for our university has been remarkable. I’m excited to help build upon what has already been established."
During his time at DLC, Clark produced promotional packages in addition to serving as a play-by-play announcer for DLC’s high school sports clients. Additionally, he helped write news and sports stories, manage social media accounts, and conducted interviews with coaches and athletes. He graduated from Indiana State in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.
Prep tennis
- Burkhart, Zinkovich compete -- At Pendleton, Sullivan's Hanna Burkhart and Terre Haute South's Ayden Zinkovich were members of the South team that won the 25th annual North-Star Senior Tennis All-Star Cup on Sunday.
The South team won 27-25 as Burkhart went 3-0 in singles -- beating Madison Fuqua of Mississinewa 6-1, Amy Adams of NorthWood 3-1 and Fuqua again, this time 11-9 -- and Zinkovich went 1-2 while playing with three different partners.
Zinkovich and Madison Smith of Evansville Christian lost 6-0 to a Plymouth team of Taylor Delp and Ellie Jones; Zinkovich and Riley Walker of Bloomington South beat Delp and Sophia Pischalko of Penn 6-4; and Zinkovich and Caitlin Heim of Bloomington South lost 10-8 to Delp and Jones.
Golf
- Hole-in-one -- At Rea Park, Lynn McCool of Terre Haute made a hole-in-one on the 138-yard third hole last week.
McCool used a 5-wood for his second ace ever, a shot witnessed by Dennis Moody of Terre Haute.
