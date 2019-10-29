High school volleyball season came to an end for Robinson and Marshall on Tuesday, but Casey’s season lives on.
Robinson was beaten 2-0 by Shelbyville on its home court and Marshall was eliminated 2-0 by Newton in the Class 2A Robinson Regional.
Casey defeated Oblong 2-1 in the Class A Casey Regional. Hutsonville-Palestine and Effingham St. Anthony competed in the other match at Casey. It ended after the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
Soccer
• Rose players honored — Rose-Hulman’s men’s and women’s soccer teams combined to sweep all four Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards for the first time in program history.
Tyler Foster was named HCAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, while Ryan Tarr was named Defensive Player of the Week. The duo helped Rose-Hulman win a pair of 3-0 matches last week, as the Engineers defeated Franklin and Manchester.
On the women’s side, Jessica Wells was named Offensive Player of the Week, while Veronica Gawarecki was named Defensive Player of the Week. The duo helped Rose-Hulman win a pair of 5-0 matches last week in victories over Franklin and Manchester.
Basketball
• Middle school scores — Scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Tuesday:
6th grade — Sarah Scott 39 (Sandier 21), Otter Creek (Nasser 9); West Vigo 46 (Fields 11), Honey Creek 20 (Rutledge 10).
7th grade — Honey Creek 42 (Millington 17), West Vigo 32 (House 11); Sarah Scott 49 (Branch 11), Otter Creek 19 (Stepp 6).
