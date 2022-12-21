Terre Haute South, currently ranked sixth in high school wrestling, picked up its first-ever dual meet win over Bloomington South on Wednesday, routing the Panthers 48-19.
Colton Campbell, Jorge Franco, Collin Casad, Alex Rose and Sean Murphy got pins for the Braves.
South results
106 — Keagan Sparacino was pinned.
113 — William Rader won by decision.
120 — Colton Campbell won with pin.
126 — Josiah Dedeaux won by major decision.
132 — Nathan Bryan won by forfeit.
138 — Jesus Lopez won by decision.
145 — Coy Bender won by decision.
152 — Luke May lost by decision.
160 — Jorge Franco won by pin.
170 — Lane Presnell was pinned.
182 — Collin Casad won with pin.
195 — Brandon Freeman lost by decision.
220 — Alex Rose won by pin.
285 — Sean Murphy won by pin.
Next — Terre Haute South (14-1) competes Dec. 28-29 at the Mooresville Holiday Classic.
Men’s college basketball
Wabash 80, Rose-Hulman 68
- — At Rose-Hulman, the visiting Little Giants spoiled Rose-Hulman’s Community Night with a Tuesday night win.
Bradley Harden scored 12 points, Miles McGowen had 11 points and six rebounds and Terry Hicks scored 10 for the Engineers, who fell to 5-6 for the season. Rose-Hulman hosts Franklin on Jan. 4.
Wabash, an NCAA Division III Final Four team last year, is now 8-3.
Women’s college basketball
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 63, Brescia 56
- — At SMWC, the host Pomeroys let a 22-point lead slip to a 55-52 margin late in Tuesday’s River States Conference game.
Avalee Jeffers of Clay City had a basket and two free throws and Abby Worley also scored four points as the home team held on. Jeffers finished with a game-high 17 points plus nine rebounds and three steals for SMWC, now 8-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play. The Pomeroys were at Cincinnati-Clermont on Wednesday.
Prep girls basketball
Paris 50, Salt Fork 32
- — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers improved to 13-0 with a nonconference win Tuesday.
Kendra Young had a game-high 18 points and Deming Hawkins scored 12 for Paris, which plays next week at the State Farm Classic.
Freshman basketball
Clay City boys 45 (Dalton Hill 20, Luke Laswell 10), Terre Haute South boys 44 (Caleb Rutledge 16, Trey Lewis 10).
