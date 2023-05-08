- Sullivan 5, Vincennes Rivet 0 -- At Sullivan, Hanna Burkhart picked up a victory in No. 1 singles Saturday and her teammates followed suit.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Kenadee Frey (VR), 6-1, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Laney Oakes (VR), 6-0, 6-0; Ally McKinney (S) def. Mary Halter (VR), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Sarah Francis/Maggie McCammon (S) def. Jaclyn Campbell/Miley Catt (VR), 6-0, 6-1; Ella King/Izzie Jenkins (S) def. Ava Benson/Elle Stoelb (VR), 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan won 1-0.
In other high school tennis:
Boys
• Paris takes fifth — At Robinson, Ill., the Paris boys tennis team finished behind victorious Effingham St. Anthony and three other teams in the Robinson Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Effingham St. Anthony won with 15 points, followed by Teutopolis with 14, Newton 10, Olney 9, Paris and Robinson 8, and Effingham 1. Paris' No. 2 doubles team of Hudson David and Drake Bartos took second place.
Paris results — (1) Marcus Mitchell/Robert Wells lost to Ben Street/Isaac Street (Newton) 6-2, 6-1, lost to Eli Rosborough/Aiden Elder (Robinson) 8-5; (2) Hudson David/Drake Bartos (second place) def. Preston Siner/Evan Pryor (Effingham) 3-6, 6-4, 10-4, def. Oliver Lee/Noah Thompson (Teutopolis) 7-6(5), 1-6, 10-6, lost to Evan Mossman/Adam Rudibaugh (St. Anthony) 6-1, 6-2; (3) Aidan Creech/Harris Romero (fourth place) def. Ross Schaefer/Cannon Bockhorn (Effingham) 6-4, 6-1, lost to Derek Steward/Cody Waggoner (Robinson) 6-0, 7-6(4), def. Connor Eggars/Jackson Schultz (St. Anthony) 8-3; lost to Jude Alexander/Cove Trout (Olney) 8-7(4).
Softball
- Clay City 6, Terre Haute South 3 -- At Clay City, the host Eels snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday.
Faith Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI, Lexi Thompson was 1 for 4 with a two-run double and winning pitcher Lizzy Sinders was 2 for 3 for the Eels.
Lexi Kinzer was 3 for 3 with a double and Annabel Coulston was 1 for 3 with a double for South.
- West Vigo 18, Covington 6 -- At Covington, the visiting Vikings used a nine-run inning to come from behind in a nonconference game Monday.
Grace Rogers was 3 for 4 for the Vikings and Janelle Sullivan, Caprice McCalister, Lily Krause and winning pitcher Carlea Funk had two hits each.
- Terre Haute North 6, Greencastle 3 -- At North, Kara Salmon hit a solo homer and Ali Newnam and Emma Morrison had two-run singles for the winning Patriots on Monday.
Baseball
- South Vermillion 10, Attica 0 -- At Attica, Easton Terry pitched a perfect game with 14 strikeouts as the Wildcats won a Wabash River Conference game.
Golf
- South Knox 162, Sullivan 185 -- At Cypress Hills, Hunter Pirtle and Rowdy Adams each shot 43 to lead the Golden Arrows on Monday.
• North finishes ninth — At Bloomington, Terre Haute North's boys team placed ninth in the Bloomington North Invitational on Saturday at Cascades Golf Course.
The Patriots were led by Connor Bishop with an 81, followed by Josh Ferres with 82, Cole Higham 83, Nathan Fields 88 and John Lee 97. Center Grove won the team title.
Team scores — Center Grove 304, Bloomington North A 309, Columbus North 311, Floyd Central 317, Brownstown 322, Bedford North Lawrence 325, Columbus East 326, New Albany 326, Terre Haute North Vigo 334, Seymour 340, Perry Meridan 346, Edgewood 350, Martinsville 363, Bloomington North B 374.
