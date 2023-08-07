Terre Haute South dominated the Washington Invitational in high school girls golf Saturday at Country Oaks.
Which is significant for a couple of reasons.
Obviously winning, by 16 strokes over runner-up Corydon Central, is one of them. Coach Cara Stuckey's Braves had three scores under 80, with Avery Cassell shooting 77, Presley White 78 and Rylee Roscoe 79.
The second reason is that the regional tournament next month will be on the same course. The Braves have moved up to 13th in the state rankings, and no southwestern Indiana team is ranked ahead of them.
Terre Haute North showed improvement in shooting a 402 for ninth place at Washington, with Delaney Ferres shooting a 79 to lead the way.
Washington Invitational
Team scores -- Terre Haute South 316, Corydon Central 332, Bloomington South 352, Evansville Memorial 360, Evansville Mater Dei 364, Washington 367, Evansville North 371, Barr-Reeve 378, Mt. Vernon 389, Terre Haute North 402, Springs Valley 421, North Knox 433, Bloomington North 449, Evansville Central 466, Vincennes Lincoln incomplete, Vincennes Rivet incomplete, South Knox incomplete.
Terre Haute South (316) -- Rylee Roscoe 79, Presley White 78, Avery Cassell 77, Gabbie Blakeney 82, Abi English 90.
Terre Haute North (402) -- Delaney Ferres 79, Ally McDonald 98, Kendall Nicoson 112, Becca Williams 113.
State rankings -- Westfield and Carmel (tied for first), Center Grove, Zionsville, Homestead, Noblesville, Hamilton Southeastern, Floyd Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Batesville, Franklin, Penn, Terre Haute South, Culver Academies, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Valparaiso, Northridge, Lake Central, Plainfield, West Lafayette. Honorable mention Avon, Castle, Guerin Catholic, Richmond, Lebanon, Plymouth, Gibson Southern, New Albany, Fishers, Bloomington South, Warsaw, Evansville Memorial.
- Edgewood 209, Sullivan 232 -- At Sullivan Elks, the visiting Mustangs won a dual match on Monday.
Lanie Donnar and Layla Ellis each shot 57 for the Golden Arrows.
Basketball
- Lalic signs --Former Indiana State guard Natalia Lalic has signed a professional contract with Nuova Pallacanestro Treviso in Treviso, Italy.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to continue my career professionally,” Lalic said. “It feels a little surreal, especially after my injury, but I’m blessed to have so many people who believe in me. I really enjoyed my time at Indiana State. It’s why I took my fifth year and came back. Playing under Coach Killinger really expanded my game and brought the love for basketball back to me, and I think that’s really helped me get to where I am now.”
Lalic recently wrapped up her collegiate career with the Sycamores in March. She had a pair of 20-point outings, including in a memorable 78-70 road win over Drake during the 2021-22 season that saw her score 12 points in the fourth quarter as part of a double-digit comeback. Lalic scored a career-high 22 points in a home win over Central Michigan last season, while she grabbed a career-best seven rebounds in Indiana State’s 2022 MVC Tournament First Round win over Evansville.
“I’m ecstatic for Nat to get this opportunity,” said Killinger. “Her injury last year was a lot for us to try to overcome and had she not missed the majority of the season, I think we would have finished with a winning record. I kind of jokingly described her as our Swiss army knife, but she truly did fill that kind of role for us."
One of the top 3-point shooters in the MVC during her career, Lalic knocked down 63 treys in her career while connecting on 33 percent of her attempts from behind the arc over the last two seasons. She was on her way to setting career-highs across the board in the 2022-23 season before a season-ending injury, as she was averaging 9.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.
A three-year letterwinner at Indiana State, Lalic finished her Sycamore career with averages of 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while knocking down 1.2 3-pointers per game. She started 32 of the 53 games she appeared in.
Lalic will report to the team in late August for preseason camp, with the regular season slated to begin in mid-October.
