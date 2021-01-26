Sullivan won't be able to catch Edgewood in the Western Indiana Conference girls basketball race, but the Golden Arrows can at least stay even with the Mustangs in the loss column. That was assured when Sullivan defeated Northview 63-53 on Tuesday.
Gracie Shorter led the Arrows (13-5, 7-1) with 20 points, one night after she joined the 1,000-point club. Macey Timberman paced Northview (11-5, 5-3) with 25 points, including 10 of 10 at the line.
Since Sullivan has only one WIC game left, and Edgewood is 9-1, the best Sullivan can do is to finish a half-game behind the Mustangs.
NORTHVIEW (53) —Timberman 6 10-10 25, Pearce 1 0-0 3, Whitman 0 0-0 0, Anderson 2 0-0 5, Eldridge 0 0-0 0, Spencer 5 0-0 11, Maurer 1 2-2 5, Dawson 2 0-0 4. 17 FG, 12-12 FT, 53 TP.
SULLIVAN (63) — D. Shorter 5 1-2 12, K. Perkinson 0 2-2 2, Grindstaff 0 0-0 0, B. Perkinson 3 1-2 7, Wiltermood 3 0-0 7, Mischler 0 0-0 0, G. Shorter 7 5-12 20, Williams 5 5-8 15. 23 FG, 14-26 FT, 63 TP.
Northview 14 19 6 14 — 53
Sullivan 18 12 19 14 — 63
3-point goals — Timberman 3, Pearce, Anderson, Spencer, Maurer; D. Shorter, G. Shorter, Wiltermood. Total fouls — N 19, S 12. Fouled out — Dawson.
Next — Sullivan (13-5, 7-1) next plays at Indian Creek on Saturday. Northview (11-5, 5-3) next plays at Brown County on Thursday.
• • •
In other girls games:
• TH North 65, Cloverdale 28 — At Cloverdale, Zoe Stewart had 13 points as 10 different Patriots scored in the rout.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (65) — Sheperd 2 2-2 8, Gore 1 0-0 2, Hart 1 1-3 3, Strange 0 0-0 0, Millington 2 0-0 4, Stewart 6 0-0 13, Campbell 4 1-4 9, P. Michael 2 2-2 7, A. Michael 3 1-2 10, Gilbert 3 0-0 6, Harmon 1 1-2 3. 25 FG, 8-15 FT, 65 TP.
CLOVERDALE (28) — Sprinkle 1 2-2 4, Wade 1 0-0 2, Neese 1 2-4 5, Carter 3 5-6 11, Rightmyer 0 1-2 1, Mann 0 1-3 1, Bernard 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Fulkerson 1 1-3 3, Abernathy 0 0-0 0. 7 FG, 13-22 FT, 28 TP.
TH North 15 24 18 8 — 65
Cloverdale 7 10 6 5 — 28
3-point goals — A. Michael 3, Sheperd 2, Stewart, P. Michael; Neese. Total fouls — THN 19, C 16. Fouled out — Bernard.
Next — TH North (12-7) hosts Terre Haute South on Wednesday. Cloverdale (3-19) plays Parke Heritage in the Class 2A South Putnam Sectional next Tuesday.
• Mooresville 87, TH South 25 — At TH South, the Braves fell in a nonconference contest. Terre Haute South (5-12) next plays at Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
Monday
• Sullivan 60, Cloverdale 30 — At Sullivan, Gracie Shorter led all scorers with 18 points — including the 1,000th of her three-year career so far — as the host Golden Arrows improved to 6-1 in Western Indiana Conference play.
• Riverton Parke 38, Covington 37 — At Covington, Reaghan Benjamin scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half and Arial Wright scored 12 of her 14 points in the last two quarters as the visiting Panthers held on in Wabash River Conference play.
Due to contact tracing, the Panthers had just five freshman players available, and finished the game with just four.
Now 4-13, 2-4 in the WRC, Riverton Parke hosts Fountain Central on Thursday. Covington, 4-16 and 1-6, played Tuesday at Southmont.
Boys
• Parke Heritage 50, South Vermillion 38 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves improved to 14-2 overall and remained unbeaten in Wabash River Conference play.
Davis scored 18 to lead the Wolves. Lucas Uselman paced the Wildcats with 14 points.
SOUTH VERMILLION (38) — Boatman 2 0-0 5, Uselman 5 0-0 14, Allen 2 2-2 7, Piper 0 3-4 3, Garzolini 3 2-3 9. 12 FG, 7-9 FT, 38 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (50) — Wood 1 1-2 4, Ferguson 1 4-4 7, Davis 7 4-6 18, N. Johnson 2 1-3 6, C. Johnson 5 5-7 15. 16 FG, 15-22 FT, 50 TP.
South Vermillion 7 7 10 14 — 38
Parke Heritage 9 7 18 16 — 50
3-point goals — Uselman 4, Boatman, Allen, Garzolini; Wood; Ferguson, N. Johnson. Total fouls — SV 16, PH 12. Fouled out — Garzolini.
Next — Parke Heritage (14-2, 3-0) plays at Riverton Parke on Friday. South Vermillion (3-10, 1-2) plays at North Putnam on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 83, Fountain Central 78 — At Veedersburg, the Panthers prevailed in the WRC contest in double overtime. The Panthers improved to 5-4 and 2-1 in the WRC and will next host Parke Heritage on Friday.
• Danville 93, Northview 87 — At Danville, the Knights fell in a nonconference contest. Northview (7-6) next hosts Cloverdale on Friday.
Middle school
• VCSC tournament — Scores from Monday and Tuesday reported to Tribune-Star from the Vigo County School Corporation eighth-grade boys and girls basketball tournaments.
The championship games will be Thursday at Terre Haute South High School. Woodrow Wilson will play Otter Creek at 6 p.m. in the girls game. Sarah Scott will play either West Vigo or Otter Creek in the nightcap.
Boys
Monday
Sarah Scott 64 (Wilkinson 25, Branch 14), Honey Creek 43 (Turner14, Morgan 12)
Tuesday
Sarah Scott 45 (Wilkinson 34) Woodrow Wilson 41 (Duncan 14)
Girls
Monday
Sarah Scott 38 (Werremeyer 26) Honey Creek 29 (Mallory 14), OT
Tuesday
Woodrow Wilson 49 (Benton 19) Sarah Scott 17 (Werremeyer 12)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.